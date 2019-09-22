Kirby Corporation (KEX)’s Financial Results Comparing With Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX)

Kirby Corporation (NYSE:KEX) and Performance Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:DCIX) have been rivals in the Shipping for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kirby Corporation 78 1.64 N/A 1.50 52.10 Performance Shipping Inc. 1 1.54 N/A -5.81 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kirby Corporation and Performance Shipping Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kirby Corporation and Performance Shipping Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kirby Corporation 0.00% 2.4% 1.3% Performance Shipping Inc. 0.00% -50.7% -44.4%

Risk and Volatility

Kirby Corporation’s current beta is 1 and it happens to be 0.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Performance Shipping Inc. has a 1.58 beta and it is 58.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Analyst Ratings

Kirby Corporation and Performance Shipping Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kirby Corporation 0 0 1 3.00 Performance Shipping Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 19.30% for Kirby Corporation with consensus target price of $96.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kirby Corporation and Performance Shipping Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 97.5% and 1.8%. 0.9% are Kirby Corporation’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 21.21% are Performance Shipping Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kirby Corporation 0.76% -0.56% 0.26% 9.81% -4.85% 16.33% Performance Shipping Inc. -11.5% -8.79% -20.89% 12.03% -42.51% 37.52%

For the past year Kirby Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than Performance Shipping Inc.

Summary

Kirby Corporation beats on 8 of the 9 factors Performance Shipping Inc.

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. The companyÂ’s Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii. This segment transports petrochemicals, black oil, refined petroleum products, and agricultural chemicals by tank barges. This segment also operates offshore dry-bulk barge and tugboat units that are engaged in the offshore transportation of dry-bulk cargoes in the United States coastal trade. As of February 22, 2017, this segment owned or operated 876 inland tank barges with 17.9 million barrels of capacity, 230 inland towboats, 69 coastal tank barges with 6.2 million barrels of capacity, 75 coastal tugboats, 6 offshore dry-bulk cargo barges, 6 offshore tugboats, and 1 docking tugboat. Its Diesel Engine Services segment sells replacement parts; provides service mechanics to overhaul and repair medium-speed and high-speed diesel engines, transmissions, reduction gears, and pumps; rebuilds component parts or entire diesel engines, transmissions, and reduction gears; and manufactures and remanufactures oilfield service equipment, including pressure pumping units. This segment serves inland and offshore barge operators, oilfield service companies, oil and gas operators and producers, offshore fishing companies, and marine and on-highway transportation companies, as well as the United States government; and power generation, nuclear, and industrial companies. The company was formerly known as Kirby Exploration Company, Inc. and changed its name to Kirby Corporation in 1990. Kirby Corporation was founded in 1921 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.