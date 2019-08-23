Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) to pay $0.08 on Sep 12, 2019; Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Lifted By $476,322 Its Pfizer Com (PFE) Position

Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc increased Pfizer Inc Com (PFE) stake by 8.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc acquired 11,341 shares as Pfizer Inc Com (PFE)’s stock declined 4.73%. The Lowe Brockenbrough & Company Inc holds 142,077 shares with $6.03 million value, up from 130,736 last quarter. Pfizer Inc Com now has $194.03B valuation. The stock increased 0.60% or $0.21 during the last trading session, reaching $35.08. About 15.36M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 03/04/2018 – PFIZER, ALLOGENE THERAPEUTICS ENTER ASSET CONTRIBUTION PACT; 25/05/2018 – STAT Plus: Pharmalittle: Mylan pressures Pfizer to fix EpiPen production problems; AstraZeneca cancer drug hits important goal; 29/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY MET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – WILL CONDUCT ADDITIONAL ANALYSES ON DATA FROM AXITINIB STUDY; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI(R) (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 08/05/2018 – MYLAN MYL.O SAYS INFORMED FDA A FEW MONTHS AGO THAT IT HAD INTERMITTENT EPIPEN SUPPLY CONSTRAINTS DUE TO MANUFACTURING DELAYS FROM PFIZER; 10/04/2018 – PFIZER PROVIDES UPDATE ON PHASE 3 TRIAL OF AXITINIB AS ADJUVANT TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS AT HIGH RISK OF RENAL CELL CARCINOMA RECURRENCE AFTER SURGERY; 30/05/2018 – PFIZER: U.S. FDA OKS XELJANZ® (TOFACITINIB) FOR TREATMENT OF; 12/04/2018 – $PFE Doses First Patient Using Mini-Dystrophin Gene Therapy for DMD Early data expected in 1H19, once all 12 patients have been evaluated for one full year post-treatment. -; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Kinsale Capital Group Inc (NASDAQ:KNSL) is expected to pay $0.08 on Sep 12, 2019. (NASDAQ:KNSL) shareholders before Aug 28, 2019 will receive the $0.08 dividend. Kinsale Capital Group Inc's current price of $95.67 translates into 0.08% yield. Kinsale Capital Group Inc's dividend has Aug 29, 2019 as record date. Aug 19, 2019 is the announcement. The stock increased 1.13% or $1.07 during the last trading session, reaching $95.67. About 67,946 shares traded. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has risen 53.61% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) Shareholders Have Enjoyed A 20% Share Price Gain – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Merger Talk Boosts Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” on August 13, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Pfizer’s Dividend Confusion Is Likely To Create Opportunity – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Pfizer and Glaxo close OTC joint venture – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4.