Kinsale Capital Group (KNSL) Received Market Perform By JMP Securities; Last Week Rayonier Inc. (RYN) Analysts

Among 2 analysts covering Rayonier (NYSE:RYN), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Rayonier has $3100 highest and $3000 lowest target. $30.50’s average target is 13.09% above currents $26.97 stock price. Rayonier had 7 analyst reports since March 22, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) earned “Underperform” rating by Bank of America on Friday, August 9. BMO Capital Markets maintained Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) on Friday, August 9 with “Market Perform” rating. See Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) latest ratings:

09/08/2019 Broker: Bank of America Rating: Underperform Old Target: $32.0000 New Target: $31.0000 Maintain

09/08/2019 Broker: BMO Capital Markets Rating: Market Perform Old Target: $34.0000 New Target: $30.0000 Maintain

18/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

20/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

02/04/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Neutral Initiates Coverage On

30/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Hold Upgrade

22/03/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Upgrade

Equity analysts at JMP Securities gave Market Perform rating on Kinsale Capital Group (NASDAQ:KNSL). The firm has begun coverage on KNSLin an analyst note revealed on 6 September.

Analysts await Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.59 EPS, up 20.41% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.49 per share. KNSL’s profit will be $12.97 million for 43.40 P/E if the $0.59 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.57 actual EPS reported by Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 3.51% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.89% or $1.9 during the last trading session, reaching $102.43. About 140,653 shares traded or 23.69% up from the average. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has risen 53.61% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KNSL News: 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration; 19/04/2018 DJ Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNSL); 31/05/2018 – A.M. Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Kinsale Insurance Company and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Rev $50.1M; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Net Earned Premiums $48.1M; 14/05/2018 – Atlanta Capital Company L L Buys 2.2% of Kinsale Capital; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums $63.8M; 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Declares Dividend of 7c; 04/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

More notable recent Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “What Kind Of Shareholder Owns Most Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on August 19, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Kinsale Capital Group Announces Pricing of Public Offering of Common Stock – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Globenewswire.com published: “Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration Nasdaq:KNSL – GlobeNewswire” on August 19, 2019. More interesting news about Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “RenaissanceRe Up 39.5% YTD: More Room for Further Upside? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.25 billion. The Company’s commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. It has a 45.5 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.67 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.23, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 37 investors sold Rayonier Inc. shares while 91 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 55 raised stakes. 104.74 million shares or 3.39% less from 108.41 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Raymond James And Associate, a Florida-based fund reported 51,965 shares. Texas Permanent School Fund invested 0.04% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Winslow Evans Crocker, Massachusetts-based fund reported 236 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And invested in 0% or 500 shares. Brookfield Asset Management reported 261,800 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Grace & White Ny, a New York-based fund reported 28,825 shares. Guggenheim Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 16,801 shares. Aperio Group Inc Lc reported 24,122 shares. The United Kingdom-based Legal And General Grp Public Limited Company has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). The New York-based Amalgamated Financial Bank has invested 0.02% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Glenmede Trust Na has invested 0% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN). Moreover, Leavell Mngmt has 0.22% invested in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) for 62,905 shares. Deutsche State Bank Ag holds 192,522 shares. Credit Suisse Ag holds 185,423 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Dupont Corporation has invested 0.01% in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN).

Since August 27, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 sales for $52,683 activity. 2,000 shares were bought by Wiltshire Andrew G., worth $52,683 on Tuesday, August 27.

The stock increased 0.41% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $26.97. About 365,076 shares traded. Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) has declined 16.09% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 16.09% the S&P500. Some Historical RYN News: 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 27C/SHR FROM 25C, EST. 25C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q Net $40.5M; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER 1Q ADJ EPS 5C, EST. 16C; 02/05/2018 – Rayonier 1Q EPS 31c; 21/05/2018 – RAYONIER REPORTS 8% DIV BOOST; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Announces 8% Dividend Increase; 02/05/2018 – RAYONIER ON TRACK TO ACHIEVE ’18 ADJUSTED EBITDA GUIDANCE; 21/04/2018 – DJ Rayonier Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (RYN); 11/04/2018 Rayonier Scheduled to Release First Quarter Earnings on May 2; 21/05/2018 – Rayonier Raises Dividend to 27c Vs. 25c