Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN)

Both Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Radian Group Inc. (NYSE:RDN) are each other’s competitor in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry. Thus the compare of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 72 8.28 N/A 2.08 41.04 Radian Group Inc. 21 3.66 N/A 3.04 7.42

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Radian Group Inc. Radian Group Inc. appears to has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The business that is more expensive between the two has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is thus presently the expensive of the two stocks because it has a higher price-to-earnings ratio.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Radian Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8% Radian Group Inc. 0.00% 19.3% 10.5%

Analyst Recommendations

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Radian Group Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Radian Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s downside potential currently stands at -10.51% and an $85 consensus price target. Radian Group Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $25 consensus price target and a 5.57% potential upside. The information presented earlier suggests that Radian Group Inc. looks more robust than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Radian Group Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 84.2% and 96.8%. About 2.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.51% of Radian Group Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 6.7% 24.8% 43.07% 41.92% 67.21% 53.73% Radian Group Inc. -1.1% -0.84% 13.77% 16.06% 42.81% 37.84%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Radian Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Radian Group Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides mortgage and real estate products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mortgage Insurance and Services. The Mortgage Insurance segment offers credit-related insurance coverage, principally through private mortgage insurance that protects mortgage lenders and third-party beneficiaries by mitigating default-related losses on residential mortgage loans made to home buyers, as well as facilitates the sale of these mortgage loans in the secondary mortgage market. It provides primary mortgage insurance coverage on residential first-lien mortgage loans. This segment primarily serves mortgage bankers, mortgage brokers, commercial banks, savings institutions, credit unions, and community banks. The Services segment offers outsourced services, information-based analytics, valuations, and specialized consulting and surveillance services for buyers and sellers of, and investors in, mortgage- and real estate-related loans and securities, and other consumer asset-backed securities. This segment provides loan review and due diligence, monitoring of mortgage servicer and loan performance, real estate valuation and component services, real estate owned asset management services, and outsourced mortgage services. It primarily serves financial institutions, government-sponsored enterprises, securitization trusts, investors, regulators, and other mortgage-related service providers. Radian Group Inc. was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.