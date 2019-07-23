Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL)’s Financial Results Comparing With Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. (NASDAQ:HALL) have been rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 74 7.83 N/A 2.08 41.04 Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 11 0.64 N/A 0.57 20.16

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Hallmark Financial Services Inc. Hallmark Financial Services Inc. is observed to has lower revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Currently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s presently higher price-to-earnings ratio means it is more expensive than Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8% Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 0.00% 9.4% 1.9%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 84.2% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares and 83.2% of Hallmark Financial Services Inc. shares. Insiders held 2.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares. Comparatively, 1.8% are Hallmark Financial Services Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 6.7% 24.8% 43.07% 41.92% 67.21% 53.73% Hallmark Financial Services Inc. 4.1% 4.19% 11.3% 6.03% 17.11% 6.92%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 11 of the 10 factors Hallmark Financial Services Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Hallmark Financial Services, Inc., through its subsidiaries, underwrites, markets, distributes, and services property/casualty insurance products to businesses and individuals in the United States. The company operates in the Standard Commercial, Specialty Commercial, and Personal segments. The Standard Commercial segment offers standard commercial lines of insurance products primarily in the non-urban areas of Texas, New Mexico, Idaho, Oregon, Montana, Washington, Utah, Wyoming, Arkansas, Hawaii, and Missouri. Its products include commercial automobile, general liability, umbrella, commercial property, commercial multi-peril, and business ownerÂ’s insurance products. The Specialty Commercial segment markets, underwrites, finances, and services commercial lines of insurance products. Its products consist of commercial automobile, general liability, commercial property, commercial excess liability, and commercial umbrella insurance products. This segment also offers general aviation property/casualty insurance, such as aircraft insurance, airport liability insurance, and satellite launch and in-orbit coverage insurance products, as well as provides medical professional liability insurance products. The Personal segment provides personal automobile and renters insurance products. The company markets its insurance products through independent general agents, retail agents, and specialty brokers. Hallmark Financial Services, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.