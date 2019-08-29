Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Reaches $98.96 52-Week High; Range Resources (RRC) Covered By 1 Bulls

The stock of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) hit a new 52-week high and has $101.93 target or 3.00% above today’s $98.96 share price. The 8 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $2.23B company. The 1-year high was reported on Aug, 29 by Barchart.com. If the $101.93 price target is reached, the company will be worth $66.96M more. The stock increased 1.35% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $98.96. About 41,704 shares traded. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) has risen 53.61% since August 29, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 53.61% the S&P500. Some Historical KNSL News: 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Rev $50.1M; 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Declares Dividend of 7c; 27/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Kinsale Capital Group, K2M Group, PriceSmart, Arlington Asset Investment,; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Gross Written Premiums $63.8M; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q Net Earned Premiums $48.1M; 31/05/2018 – A.M. Best Revises Outlooks to Positive for Kinsale Insurance Company and Kinsale Capital Group, Inc; 19/04/2018 DJ Kinsale Capital Group Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KNSL); 24/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group Announces Dividend Declaration; 03/05/2018 – Kinsale Capital Group 1Q EPS 34c; 14/05/2018 – Atlanta Capital Company L L Buys 2.2% of Kinsale Capital

Among 5 analysts covering Range Resources Corp (NYSE:RRC), 1 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Range Resources Corp has $14 highest and $3.75 lowest target. $7.15’s average target is 89.91% above currents $3.765 stock price. Range Resources Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Citigroup maintained the shares of RRC in report on Friday, August 2 with “Neutral” rating. The stock of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) earned “Sell” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, June 24. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Sell” rating and $11 target in Monday, March 11 report. On Monday, August 26 the stock rating was downgraded by Ladenburg Thalmann to “Neutral”. On Monday, July 15 the stock rating was downgraded by Jefferies to “Hold”. See Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) latest ratings:

26/08/2019 Broker: Ladenburg Thalmann Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Old Target: $11.0000 New Target: $5.0000 Downgrade

19/08/2019 Broker: M Partners Old Rating: Neutral New Rating: Buy Upgrade

02/08/2019 Broker: Citigroup Rating: Neutral Old Target: $7.5000 New Target: $6.0000 Maintain

15/07/2019 Broker: Jefferies Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Hold Old Target: $17.0000 New Target: $7.0000 Downgrade

24/06/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $3.75 Maintain

25/04/2019 Broker: Guggenheim Old Rating: Buy New Rating: Neutral Downgrade

09/04/2019 Broker: Cowen & Co Rating: Outperform New Target: $14 Initiates Coverage On

11/03/2019 Broker: Morgan Stanley Rating: Sell New Target: $11 Maintain

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids , and oil company. The company has market cap of $946.44 million. It engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It currently has negative earnings. The firm holds interests in developed and undeveloped natural gas and oil leases in the Appalachian and North Louisiana region of the United States.

More notable recent Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Range Resources Corporation’s (NYSE:RRC) 1.8% Dividend Sustainable? – Yahoo Finance” on August 14, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Trump Feeds Oil Markets False Hope – Yahoo Finance” published on August 27, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Stocks To Watch: Eyes On Jackson Hole, Lyft And Disney D23 – Seeking Alpha” on August 17, 2019. More interesting news about Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) were released by: Businesswire.com and their article: “Panhandle Oil and Gas Inc. Announces Transition of Leadership – Business Wire” published on August 27, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Oil Markets On Edge Over Trade War Uncertainty – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 20, 2019.

The stock increased 6.96% or $0.245 during the last trading session, reaching $3.765. About 3.52M shares traded. Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) has declined 60.95% since August 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 60.95% the S&P500. Some Historical RRC News: 16/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES – MATURITY OF FACILITY WAS EXTENDED TO APRIL 13, 2023; 16/04/2018 – Range Resources: New Five-Year Pact With 27 Institutions Has Maximum Facility Size of $4B; 19/03/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Conducts Customer Service Survey; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT – SENT LETTER TO RANGE RESOURCES INDEPENDENT DIRECTOR, INDICATING ITS INTENTION TO VOTE AGAINST CO’S BOARD NOMINEES; 05/04/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES LTD RRS.AX – REFERS TO ANNOUNCEMENT TITLED “INDONESIA OPERATIONAL UPDATE” PUBLISHED ON 22 MARCH 2018; 02/05/2018 – RANGE RESOURCES HOLDER SAILINGSTONE HAD, MAY SEEK ADDED TALKS; 15/05/2018 – 3G REDUCED DPZ, TECK, MSFT, MTN, RRC IN 1Q: 13F; 10/05/2018 – STELLIAM INTENDS TO VOTE AGAINST RANGE RESOURCES BOARD NOMINEES; 06/04/2018 – RRC of Texas: RRC Accepting Comments on Rule Amendments for Pipeline Fees; 25/04/2018 – Range Resources 1Q Adj EPS 46c

Investors sentiment increased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.30, from 0.89 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 39 investors sold Range Resources Corporation shares while 92 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 117 raised stakes. 252.93 million shares or 1.65% less from 257.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Janney Montgomery Scott Lc has invested 0.01% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Advisory Rech reported 841,141 shares. Bluemountain Mgmt Limited Liability accumulated 0% or 13,022 shares. Hap Trading Limited Liability Company has invested 0.05% in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Element Capital Mgmt Ltd Co reported 82,684 shares. Moreover, Smith Asset Group Limited Partnership has 0% invested in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) for 3,370 shares. Virginia Retirement Et Al holds 38,100 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Quaker Cap Ltd Co invested 8.76% of its portfolio in Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC). Balyasny Asset Ltd Com has 4.20M shares. Cibc World Mkts holds 0% or 20,000 shares in its portfolio. Paloma Mngmt accumulated 0.16% or 593,401 shares. Glenmede Tru Na holds 0.02% or 370,136 shares. Profund Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation reported 22,541 shares. Millennium Mgmt Ltd Liability owns 4.64 million shares. Shelton reported 0.06% stake.

Since March 1, 2019, it had 5 buys, and 0 sales for $462,403 activity. GRAY STEVEN D bought $218,924 worth of Range Resources Corporation (NYSE:RRC) on Friday, March 1. 6,357 shares were bought by Scucchi Mark, worth $32,188. 10,000 shares were bought by FUNK JAMES M, worth $97,997 on Monday, March 11.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. The company has market cap of $2.23 billion. The Company’s commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. It has a 43.96 P/E ratio. The firm markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers.