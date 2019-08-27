Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR) Comparison side by side

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and James River Group Holdings Ltd. (NASDAQ:JRVR), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Property & Casualty Insurance. These factors are particularly influence the risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 80 8.08 N/A 2.08 43.18 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 44 1.69 N/A 2.33 20.49

Demonstrates Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation. James River Group Holdings Ltd. has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The business with the higher P/E out of the two companies is considered for more expensive of the two firms currently. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s currently higher P/E ratio makes it the more expensive of the two businesses.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0.00% 10% 2.3%

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and James River Group Holdings Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 James River Group Holdings Ltd. 0 2 0 2.00

$85 is Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s consensus price target while its potential downside is -11.20%. Meanwhile, James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s consensus price target is $38.33, while its potential downside is -21.08%. Based on the results given earlier, Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is looking more favorable than James River Group Holdings Ltd., analysts opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 83.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 98.4% of James River Group Holdings Ltd. are owned by institutional investors. 3.3% are Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s share owned by insiders. Competitively, 3.5% are James River Group Holdings Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74% James River Group Holdings Ltd. 1.14% 2.31% 12.83% 26.37% 16.72% 30.9%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has stronger performance than James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 9 of the 11 factors James River Group Holdings Ltd.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.