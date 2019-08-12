Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) and Its Rivals Contrasting side by side.

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) is a company in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry and that’s how we contrast it to its rivals. The contrasting will be based on the profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

83.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 64.68% of all Property & Casualty Insurance’s companies shares are owned by institutional investors. On other hand Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has 3.3% of its shares owned by company insiders vs. an average of 6.91% insiders ownership for its rivals.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and its rivals’ net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.10% 5.80% Industry Average 4.76% 9.45% 2.90%

Valuation and Earnings

In next table we are contrasting Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and its rivals’ valuation, gross revenue and net income.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. N/A 77 43.18 Industry Average 588.24M 12.35B 34.83

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has lower revenue, but higher P/E Ratio than its rivals. With currently higher P/E ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is more expensive than its rivals.

Analyst Recommendations

Table 3 shows summary of current ratings for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and its rivals.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0 0 1 3.00 Industry Average 1.00 1.78 1.83 2.55

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. currently has an average price target of $75, suggesting a potential downside of -19.84%. The rivals have a potential upside of -98.05%. With higher probable upside potential for Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s rivals, research analysts think Kinsale Capital Group Inc. is less favorable than its rivals.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and its rivals.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74% Industry Average 2.91% 4.85% 8.86% 18.32% 16.01% 23.02%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc. was more bullish than its rivals.

Dividends

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. does not pay a dividend.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. shows that it’s better in 4 of the 5 factors compared to Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s peers.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.