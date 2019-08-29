Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) as far as institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Property & Casualty Insurance industry.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 81 8.50 N/A 2.08 43.18 Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 15 0.82 N/A 0.70 19.09

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. appears to has lower revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. The company that is presently more expensive of the two stocks is the one that has a higher price-to-earnings ratio. Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has been trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc., which means that it is at the moment the more expensive of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. 0.00% 4.7% 1.1%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 83.9% and 69%. About 3.3% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. has 3.6% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. -0.64% -3.38% 21.58% 54.93% 53.61% 61.74% Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. -3.24% -14.07% -0.96% -7.82% -21.72% -8.7%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc. had bullish trend while Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 10 factors Heritage Insurance Holdings Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance for single-family homeowners and condominium owners; rental property insurance; and commercial residential insurance, as well as insurance policies for residential wind insurance in the state of Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Hawaii, Georgia, Alabama, and Mississippi. As of December 31, 2016, it had approximately 319,676 personal residential policies and 3,625 commercial residential policies. The company markets and writes its personal lines voluntary policies through a network of approximately 1,900 independent agents; and commercial residential voluntary policies through a network of approximately 400 independent agents. It also provides restoration, and emergency and recovery services; and property management, retail agency, and reinsurance services. Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Clearwater, Florida.