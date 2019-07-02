Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (KNSL) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) Contrasting side by side

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. (NASDAQ:KNSL) and HCI Group Inc. (NYSE:HCI) are two firms in the Property & Casualty Insurance that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 70 8.23 N/A 2.08 41.04 HCI Group Inc. 44 1.51 N/A 1.74 24.13

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc. HCI Group Inc. has lower revenue and earnings than Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Presently more expensive of the two stocks is the business with a higher P/E ratio. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s presently higher P/E ratio means it is more expensive than HCI Group Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0.00% 17.1% 5.8% HCI Group Inc. 0.00% 7.8% 1.8%

Analyst Recommendations

Ratings and Recommendations for Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 HCI Group Inc. 0 1 1 2.50

$85 is Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s consensus target price while its potential downside is -9.96%. Competitively the consensus target price of HCI Group Inc. is $46, which is potential 10.87% upside. Based on the analysts opinion we can conclude, HCI Group Inc. is looking more favorable than Kinsale Capital Group Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. and HCI Group Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 84.2% and 65.2%. Insiders owned roughly 2.7% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s shares. Competitively, HCI Group Inc. has 19.7% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinsale Capital Group Inc. 6.7% 24.8% 43.07% 41.92% 67.21% 53.73% HCI Group Inc. -0.8% 1.48% -12.13% -22.57% 0.36% -17.42%

For the past year Kinsale Capital Group Inc. has 53.73% stronger performance while HCI Group Inc. has -17.42% weaker performance.

Summary

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. beats on 10 of the 11 factors HCI Group Inc.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. provides as a casualty and property insurance products in the United States. Its commercial lines offerings include construction, small business, excess casualty, general casualty, energy, professional liability, life sciences, product liability, allied health, health care, commercial property, management liability, environmental, inland marine, public entity, and commercial insurance, as well as homeowners insurance. The company markets and sells insurance products through a network of independent insurance brokers. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. was founded in 2009 and is based in Richmond, Virginia.

HCI Group, Inc. engages in the property and casualty insurance business in Florida. It provides property and casualty insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants; and reinsurance. The company also leases office properties and retail shopping centers; and owns and operates one full-service restaurant and two marinas. In addition, it offers designs and develops Web-based applications and products for mobile devices. The company was formerly known as Homeowners Choice, Inc. and changed its name to HCI Group, Inc. in May 2013. HCI Group, Inc. was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Tampa, Florida.