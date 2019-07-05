Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (KNSL) Analysts See $0.56 EPS; Last Week ChemoCentryx, Inc. (CCXI) Analysts

Among 4 analysts covering ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. ChemoCentryx had 6 analyst reports since February 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was initiated by Leerink Swann with “Buy”. The firm has “Buy” rating by FBR Capital given on Wednesday, March 27. The stock of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by H.C. Wainwright. See ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) latest ratings:

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.51, from 0.93 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 12 investors sold ChemoCentryx, Inc. shares while 27 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 33.34 million shares or 22.88% more from 27.13 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Smith Asset Mgmt Gru L P has 21,617 shares. Pdts Prtnrs Lc reported 19,820 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Fosun stated it has 0.08% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Prudential Financial Incorporated invested in 0% or 22,040 shares. Wasatch Inc, Utah-based fund reported 2.46 million shares. Arrowstreet Partnership reported 0.01% of its portfolio in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Dorsey Wright And Associates stated it has 585 shares. Strs Ohio reported 0% in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Baker Bros Advsr Ltd Partnership holds 207,029 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Swiss Comml Bank has 0% invested in ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). Panagora Asset Management accumulated 308,857 shares. Employees Retirement Of Ohio holds 0.01% or 99,284 shares in its portfolio. Savings Bank Of America Corp De accumulated 92,817 shares or 0% of the stock. 193,160 were accumulated by Goldman Sachs Group Incorporated. Bvf Il holds 1.46M shares.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. The company has market cap of $513.13 million. The Company’s lead drug candidate is Avacopan , an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). It currently has negative earnings. The firm also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis.

Since January 7, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 selling transactions for $1.38 million activity. Schall Thomas J. also sold $242,370 worth of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) shares. $457,747 worth of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) was sold by KANAYA SUSAN M. Cappel Markus J. sold $74,079 worth of stock.