Kinross Gold N (KGC) Holder Hexavest Trimmed Its Position by $1.20 Million; As Freeport (FCX) Stock Price Declined, Masters Capital Management Upped Stake by $12.00 Million

Hexavest Inc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp N (KGC) by 14.51% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hexavest Inc sold 400,809 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.36 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.13M, down from 2.76M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hexavest Inc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp N for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.34B market cap company. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $4.265. About 8.21 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Russia operations remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations

Masters Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Freeport (FCX) by 100% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Masters Capital Management Llc bought 1.00M shares as the company’s stock declined 11.72% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 2.00 million shares of the basic industries company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $25.78M, up from 1.00 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Masters Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Freeport for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $16.72 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.73% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $11.52. About 8.08M shares traded. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) has declined 33.02% since July 30, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.45% the S&P500. Some Historical FCX News: 25/04/2018 – FREEPORT MUST RESOLVE 8 ENVIRONMENTAL ISSUES INCLUDING TAILINGS; 24/04/2018 – INDONESIA ENVIRONMENT MINISTRY’S NEW ENVIRONMENTAL CLAIMS REGARDING FREEPORT’S GRASBERG MINE ARE “SHOCKING” AND “DISAPPOINTING” – FREEPORT CEO; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Trims Copper Call as Grasberg Weighs on First Quarter; 04/05/2018 – Freeport: Production From Grasberg Block Cave Mine Expected to Commence in First Half of 2019; 07/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 279984 – BASF FREEPORT SITE; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT SINKS 10% AS CEO DISCUSSES INDONESIA RULE CHANGES; 24/04/2018 – Freeport Faces New Environmental Hurdles at Indonesia’s Grasberg; 24/04/2018 – FREEPORT-MCMORAN INC – CAPITAL EXPENDITURES FOR YEAR 2018 ARE EXPECTED TO APPROXIMATE $2.0 BLN; 26/04/2018 – FREEPORT: GRASBERG OPERATIONS UNAFFECTED BY NEW REQUIREMENTS; 31/05/2018 – GOLAR LNG LTD – LOOKING FURTHER AHEAD, A 9-MONTH DELAY TO START-UP OF 13.2MTPA FREEPORT LNG PLANT HAS BEEN CONFIRMED

Hexavest Inc, which manages about $16.29B and $7.89 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Newmont Mining Corp (NYSE:NEM) by 1.42M shares to 2.26M shares, valued at $80.86M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) by 95,265 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.56 million shares, and has risen its stake in Xcel Energy Inc Co L (NYSE:XEL).

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on July, 31 after the close. They expect $0.03 earnings per share, 0.00% or $0.00 from last year’s $0.03 per share. KGC’s profit will be $37.56M for 35.54 P/E if the $0.03 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -57.14% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.92 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.01, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 61 investors sold FCX shares while 191 reduced holdings. 64 funds opened positions while 168 raised stakes. 1.02 billion shares or 2.23% more from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Atria Limited reported 19,975 shares. State Treasurer State Of Michigan invested in 417,623 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Icahn Carl C stated it has 2.37% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Citigroup owns 2.00M shares or 0.02% of their US portfolio. Berkshire Asset Management Ltd Com Pa has invested 0.02% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Adage Cap Prns Lc stated it has 0.15% in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cwm Ltd has invested 0% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Sumitomo Mitsui Asset Mngmt Ltd has 94,888 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Credit Agricole S A holds 0% or 450 shares. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Greenwich Wealth Mgmt Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 0.73% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX). Cetera Advsr reported 70,828 shares stake. 323,201 were reported by Natl Bank Of Nova Scotia. Korea Invest owns 0.03% invested in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) for 569,764 shares. Pinebridge Ltd Partnership reported 0.13% of its portfolio in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX).

Since February 12, 2019, it had 2 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $2.18 million activity. WHITMIRE C DONALD JR sold $85,955 worth of stock. QUIRK KATHLEEN L also bought $524,340 worth of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) on Friday, June 7.

Masters Capital Management Llc, which manages about $652.61 million and $1.87 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in American Airls Group Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:AAL) by 140,000 shares to 860,000 shares, valued at $27.31M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Aquantia Corp by 73,637 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.21M shares, and cut its stake in Tesla Inc (Call) (NASDAQ:TSLA).