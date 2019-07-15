Kinross Gold (KGC) Stock Price Declined While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Trimmed by $16.30 Million Its Stake; Stieven Capital Advisors LP Has Decreased Its First Bancorp P R (FBP) Stake by $6.61 Million; Share Price Declined

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 7.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.07 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.75% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $4.05. About 7.85M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 15, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 26/03/2018 – SEC: SETTLEMENT W/ KINROSS GOLD; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp decreased its stake in First Bancorp P R (FBP) by 34.81% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp sold 600,825 shares as the company’s stock declined 6.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 1.13 million shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.90 million, down from 1.73M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Stieven Capital Advisors Lp who had been investing in First Bancorp P R for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.18% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $11.13. About 866,427 shares traded. First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) has risen 37.80% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 33.37% the S&P500. Some Historical FBP News: 05/03/2018 FirstBank Opens New Colorado Springs Branch March 7; 19/04/2018 – Premier Financial Bancorp, Inc. Announces Agreement To Purchase First Bank Of Charleston; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL ADDED SRC, OFG, FBP IN 1Q: 13F; 15/03/2018 – First Bancorp Announces Cash Dividend Increase; 28/03/2018 – QATAR FIRST BANK FY LOSS 269.2M RIYALS; 09/04/2018 – Triumph Bancorp To Acquire First Bancorp Of Durango, Southern Colorado Corp. And Interstate Capital Corporation; 19/04/2018 – DJ First Bancorp of Indiana Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBPI); 19/04/2018 – DJ First National Bank Alaska, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (FBAK); 03/04/2018 – SQN Banking Systems Partners with First Bank and Trust of New Orleans to Stop Bogus Checks; 14/03/2018 – Monteverde & Associates PC Is Investigating Upcoming First Bank Vote Set For April 24, 2018 – FRBA

Investors sentiment increased to 1.38 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.28, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold FBP shares while 56 reduced holdings. 32 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 187.25 million shares or 0.91% less from 188.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Campbell & Co Inv Adviser Ltd Liability Corp invested in 23,603 shares. Ameriprise Financial Incorporated owns 3.25 million shares. 20,787 were reported by Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Glenmede Tru Na reported 0% in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP). Federated Invsts Pa has 772,397 shares for 0.02% of their portfolio. Millennium Ltd Liability Com reported 648,228 shares stake. Moreover, Jpmorgan Chase has 0.01% invested in First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) for 5.47 million shares. Morgan Stanley holds 0% or 251,789 shares in its portfolio. 8,462 were accumulated by Signaturefd Limited Liability Corporation. 9.89M were reported by Frontier Capital Management Co Lc. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt System invested in 0.01% or 74,559 shares. First Citizens Bancorporation Trust holds 0.02% or 15,589 shares in its portfolio. Alliancebernstein Lp has 549,120 shares. Deutsche Bancorporation Ag reported 681,535 shares. Louisiana State Employees Retirement holds 0.05% or 81,200 shares in its portfolio.

Analysts await First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) to report earnings on July, 24. They expect $0.20 earnings per share, up 42.86% or $0.06 from last year’s $0.14 per share. FBP’s profit will be $43.47 million for 13.91 P/E if the $0.20 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.17 actual earnings per share reported by First BanCorp. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.65% EPS growth.

Stieven Capital Advisors Lp, which manages about $284.20M and $547.47M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Umpqua Hldgs Corp (NASDAQ:UMPQ) by 96,800 shares to 381,800 shares, valued at $6.30 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Independent Bk Group Inc (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 135,011 shares in the quarter, for a total of 240,811 shares, and has risen its stake in Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL).

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. KGC’s profit will be $25.02 million for 50.63 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.