Kinross Gold (KGC) Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Decreased Holding by $13.11 Million; As General American Investors (GAM) Valuation Rose, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Has Upped Its Holding by $499,092

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in General American Investors (GAM) by 2.17% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc bought 15,124 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.34% with the market. The institutional investor held 711,838 shares of the company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $23.71M, up from 696,714 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in General American Investors for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $927.89 million market cap company. The stock decreased 0.08% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $36.08. About 11,104 shares traded. General American Investors Company, Inc. (NYSE:GAM) has risen 5.99% since July 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.56% the S&P500.

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 4.37M shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 68,492 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.70B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 10.90M shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Acquired African Subsidiaries Lacking Anticorruption Compliance Programs, Internal Accounting Controls; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Rev $897.2M; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on August, 7. They expect $0.02 earnings per share, down 33.33% or $0.01 from last year’s $0.03 per share. KGC’s profit will be $24.55 million for 47.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.07 actual earnings per share reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -71.43% negative EPS growth.