Kinross Gold (KGC) Shareholder Kopernik Global Investors Cut Stake; Sandhill Capital Partners Has Increased Position in Fmc Com (FMC) by $1.21 Million

Sandhill Capital Partners Llc increased its stake in Fmc Corp Com (FMC) by 6.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc bought 15,895 shares as the company’s stock rose 12.26% . The institutional investor held 263,745 shares of the major chemicals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $20.26 million, up from 247,850 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Sandhill Capital Partners Llc who had been investing in Fmc Corp Com for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.45 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.77% or $0.65 during the last trading session, reaching $83.41. About 495,696 shares traded. FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) has risen 11.86% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.86% the S&P500. Some Historical FMC News: 28/03/2018 – NJ WARN NOTICES: FMC CORP. CLOSURE TO AFFECT 53 JOBS; 17/05/2018 – FMC AG FMEG.DE – HAS APPOINTED DIETER SCHENK AS NEW CHAIRMAN OF SUPERVISORY BOARD; 03/05/2018 – FMC CORP SEES $550-$700 MLN CAPEX FOR ARGENTINA LITHIUM EXPANSION UP TO 2025, LITHIUM HYDROXIDE EXPANSION CAPEX SEEN AT $100-$200 MLN IN NEXT 3-4 YEARS – CFO; 02/05/2018 – FMC Corporation Sees 2Q Adj EPS $1.65-Adj EPS $1.75; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corporation’s Paul Graves and Thomas Schneberger to Speak at Barclays Electronic Chemicals Conference; 09/03/2018 – FMC CORP FMC.N SAYS ANDREW SANDIFER APPOINTED CFO; 15/05/2018 – Glenview Adds Express Scripts, Exits Apple, Cuts FMC Corp: 13F; 29/03/2018 – FMC SEES YEAR ADJ. EPS ABOVE PRIOR $5.20-$5.60/SHR GUIDANCE; 19/04/2018 – FMC Corp Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 9; 21/05/2018 – FMC Corp Names Mark Douglas President and COO

Kopernik Global Investors Llc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 98.46% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Kopernik Global Investors Llc sold 4.37M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The hedge fund held 68,492 shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $236,000, down from 4.44M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Kopernik Global Investors Llc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.07% or $0.24 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 12.88M shares traded or 8.21% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold: Will Continue to Closely Monitor Sanction Legislation to Remain in Compliance; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – NEW PLAN WILL REPLACE CURRENT SHAREHOLDER RIGHTS PLAN, WHICH WILL EXPIRE ON MARCH 29, 2018; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – “ON TRACK TO MEET PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE”; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 09/04/2018 – Kinross: Russia Operations Remain Unaffected by U.S. Sanctions

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.41, from 1.02 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold FMC shares while 116 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 111.68 million shares or 1.07% less from 112.89 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa reported 0% stake. American Group Inc accumulated 69,393 shares. Wright Invsts invested in 5,096 shares. Bancorporation Of Montreal Can owns 0% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 54,651 shares. Lpl Limited Liability reported 53,635 shares. Csat Investment Advisory Lp holds 0.01% of its portfolio in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 357 shares. S&T Bancorporation Pa accumulated 1.41% or 81,795 shares. Whittier Tru Of Nevada has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Fil Limited has 0.08% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Sasco Capital Ct, Connecticut-based fund reported 386,078 shares. King Luther Capital Mngmt holds 2.71M shares. First Comml Bank Of Omaha reported 61,736 shares stake. Us Commercial Bank De has invested 0.01% in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC). Bowen Hanes & holds 1.47% or 432,185 shares. Moreover, Kbc Group Nv has 0.11% invested in FMC Corporation (NYSE:FMC) for 172,880 shares.