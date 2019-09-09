Kinross Gold (KGC) Shareholder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Cut Stake as Stock Price Rose; Amazon Com (AMZN) Shareholder Jfs Wealth Advisors Raised Its Stake by $491,556

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 70.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc bought 276 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 667 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.19M, up from 391 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $876.83B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.21% or $3.81 during the last trading session, reaching $1829.7. About 2.45M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 09/05/2018 – Seattle Bus Jrn: Amazon’s expected to take two more buildings in Bellevue; 08/05/2018 – Smart Communications(TM) to Scale Support of its Solutions via the Amazon Web Services Infrastructure; 10/05/2018 – AMAZON IS BUILDING ‘HEALTH & WELLNESS’ TEAM WITHIN ALEXA:CNBC; 05/03/2018 – Amazon wants to make it easier to shop its website without a credit card; 23/04/2018 – GLENVIEW’S ROBBINS SAYS AMAZON ENTRY IN PHARMAC ISN’T IMMINENT; 02/04/2018 – The Nasdaq composite entered correction territory as Amazon led the way lower for tech; 31/03/2018 – Trump is taking on Amazon over its tax treatment; 27/04/2018 – This analyst predicts Amazon will become the first trillion dollar company in the next 12 months; 13/03/2018 – Facebook, Amazon handicapped as they follow China playbook; 28/03/2018 – KRUGMAN: AMAZON IS IN SOME WAYS A BAD ACTOR

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43 million shares as the company's stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 12.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish on the $6.09 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.42% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $4.83. About 11.26M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500.

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 250.00% or $0.10 from last year's $-0.04 per share.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 220,385 shares to 260,856 shares, valued at $50.08 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO) by 3.84 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 8.07M shares, and has risen its stake in Iamgold Corp (NYSE:IAG).

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.06 earnings per share, up 250.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. KGC’s profit will be $75.59M for 20.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual earnings per share reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Jfs Wealth Advisors Llc, which manages about $1.43 billion and $383.52M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHB) by 20,789 shares to 41,422 shares, valued at $2.82 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Invesco Exchng Traded Fd T by 19,892 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 51,317 shares, and cut its stake in Spdr Index Shs Fds (GMM).