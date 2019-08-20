Kinross Gold (KGC) Share Value Rose While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lowered Position by $16.30 Million; As Baidu (BIDU) Share Value Declined, Holder Matthews International Capital Management Trimmed Stake by $8.77 Million

Matthews International Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 6.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Matthews International Capital Management Llc sold 53,505 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 779,996 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $128.58M, down from 833,501 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Matthews International Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $38.49 billion market cap company. The stock increased 5.50% or $5.74 during the last trading session, reaching $109.96. About 12.36M shares traded or 199.73% up from the average. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since August 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 29/04/2018 – Du Xiaoman Will Operate Independently From Baidu and Will Enter Into Business Cooperation Arrangements With Baidu; 21/05/2018 – After Divestiture, Baidu Will Own Approximately 34% of Global DU Business’s Outstanding Shrs; 23/05/2018 – BAIDU PICKS HUATAI SECURITIES AS SPONSOR OF CDR ISSUANCE:CAIXIN; 22/03/2018 – China’s Baidu gets green light for self-driving vehicle tests in Beíjing; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters Into Definitive Agreements to Divest Itself of Its Global DU Business; 18/05/2018 – BAIDU SAYS QI LU TO REMAIN VICE CHAIRMAN; 02/04/2018 – MEDIA-Baidu, Chongqing Sokon sign cooperation deal; 26/04/2018 – BAIDU – TOTAL ASSETS OF RMB 47.0 BLN, LIABILITIES OF RMB 41.2 BLN RELATED TO FINANCIAL SERVICE BUSINESS RECLASSIFIED, HELD FOR SALE ON BALANCE SHEET AS OF MARCH 31; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future AI Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 21/05/2018 – Baidu Enters into Definitive Agreements to Divest its Global DU Business

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.96 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.49% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $4.76. About 8.35 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Net $106.1M; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 22/03/2018 – S&P REVISES KINROSS GOLD CORP. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Junior Miners Will Be The Biggest Winners In The Coming Gold Boom – Yahoo Finance” on August 18, 2019, also Investorplace.com with their article: “10 Stocks Under $5 to Buy for Fall – Investorplace.com” published on August 14, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Gold Prices at 6 Year High Due to US-China Trade Policies – PRNewswire” on August 08, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Livetradingnews.com and their article: “Uncertainty is Good for Gold – Live Trading News” published on August 07, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinross Gold: Positive Catalysts Overshadow The Negatives – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Macys Inc (NYSE:M) by 1.80 million shares to 4.19 million shares, valued at $100.79 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Bed Bath & Beyond Inc (NASDAQ:BBBY) by 26,966 shares in the quarter, for a total of 9.23M shares, and has risen its stake in Noble Corp Plc (NYSE:NE).

Matthews International Capital Management Llc, which manages about $24.94B and $2.12B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Yum China Hldgs Inc by 130,900 shares to 5.03 million shares, valued at $226.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Huazhu Group Ltd by 7,200 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.50M shares, and has risen its stake in Momo Inc.