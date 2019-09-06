Kinross Gold (KGC) Share Value Rose While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Has Decreased Its Stake by $16.30 Million; John Bean Technologies (JBT) Shareholder Granahan Investment Management Has Trimmed Holding

Granahan Investment Management Inc decreased its stake in John Bean Technologies (JBT) by 9.89% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Granahan Investment Management Inc sold 12,690 shares as the company’s stock rose 6.78% . The hedge fund held 115,660 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.63 million, down from 128,350 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc who had been investing in John Bean Technologies for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $3.32B market cap company. The stock increased 5.28% or $5.33 during the last trading session, reaching $106.24. About 169,170 shares traded or 1.93% up from the average. John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) has risen 8.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.17% the S&P500. Some Historical JBT News: 14/05/2018 – JBT Corporation Declares Quarterly Dividend; 01/05/2018 – JBT Corp Begins Restructuring Program of About $50M; 12/04/2018 JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference May 8; 21/04/2018 – DJ John Bean Technologies Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (JBT); 18/05/2018 – Fruits & Vegetable Processing Equipment: 2018 Global Procurement Market Intelligence Report – Top Five Suppliers are Buhler, GEA, JBT, Krones, and Bosch – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – JBT Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – JBT Presenting at Wells Fargo Industrials Conference Tomorrow; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies Sees 2Q Cont Ops EPS 80c-EPS 87c; 01/05/2018 – JBT SEES FY ADJ EPS $3.95 TO $4.15, EST. $3.94; 01/05/2018 – John Bean Technologies 1Q EPS 4c

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.37B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.42% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $5.08. About 23.46M shares traded or 62.31% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 22/03/2018 – S&PGR Upgrades Kinross Gold To ‘BBB-‘ From ‘BB+’; Otlk Stable; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Violations Arise From Failure to Implement Adequate Accounting controls of Two African Subsidiaries; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals

Investors sentiment increased to 1.45 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.44, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 15 investors sold JBT shares while 56 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 70 raised stakes. 32.14 million shares or 2.65% less from 33.02 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. First Republic Mgmt Inc reported 32,950 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Ubs Asset Americas Inc holds 25,919 shares. Gabelli Funds Lc has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Paloma Prtn Management, a Connecticut-based fund reported 5,635 shares. Us Bancorporation De has 0% invested in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) for 3,480 shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Td Asset Mgmt Inc has invested 0% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Profit holds 28,876 shares. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue invested 0.02% in John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT). Advisors Asset reported 0.01% stake. Pinebridge Invs Lp stated it has 21,001 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Federated Invsts Pa accumulated 8 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt Systems accumulated 0.02% or 10,819 shares. Los Angeles Capital And Equity Rech owns 29,123 shares or 0.01% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Management invested in 16,700 shares or 0.06% of the stock. Driehaus Management Lc accumulated 20,792 shares or 0.07% of the stock.

Granahan Investment Management Inc, which manages about $3.81B and $1.86 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Inphi (NYSE:IPHI) by 7,207 shares to 68,612 shares, valued at $3.00M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Abiomed (NASDAQ:ABMD) by 13,334 shares in the quarter, for a total of 20,799 shares, and has risen its stake in Digital Turbine Inc (MNDL).

Analysts await John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $1.09 earnings per share, up 2.83% or $0.03 from last year’s $1.06 per share. JBT’s profit will be $34.03M for 24.37 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual earnings per share reported by John Bean Technologies Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -23.24% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) news were published by: Prnewswire.com which released: “JBT Corporation Reports Third-Quarter 2018 Results – PR Newswire” on October 31, 2018, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “John Bean Technologies (JBT) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “John Bean Technologies: Leveraging Technology In The Global Food And Aero Industries – Seeking Alpha” on February 24, 2019. More interesting news about John Bean Technologies Corporation (NYSE:JBT) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “What You Must Know About John Bean Technologies Corporation’s (NYSE:JBT) Financial Strength – Yahoo Finance” published on April 30, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Why John Bean Technologies Stock Jumped 19.5% in April – Motley Fool” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. KGC’s profit will be $75.28 million for 21.17 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.