Kinross Gold (KGC) Share Price Declined While Cibc Asset Management Decreased by $504,666 Its Position; Pictet Asset Management LTD Increased Its Holding in Ppl (PPL) by $7.22 Million

Cibc Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 13.28% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cibc Asset Management Inc sold 168,222 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.25% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.10 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.78 million, down from 1.27M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cibc Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $4.76B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.13% or $0.005 during the last trading session, reaching $3.825. About 2.77 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 8, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Awarded Lucrative Logistics Contract to Company Preferred by Mauritanian Officials; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Russia operations remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions; 26/03/2018 – SEC Press Release: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT

Pictet Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in Ppl Corp (PPL) by 24.8% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Pictet Asset Management Ltd bought 232,808 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.84% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 1.17 million shares of the central company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $37.18 million, up from 938,558 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd who had been investing in Ppl Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $22.34 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $30.95. About 525,073 shares traded. PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) has risen 10.85% since July 8, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.42% the S&P500. Some Historical PPL News: 23/03/2018 – HUHTAMAKI PPL – ENTERED INTO DEAL FOR ACQUISITION OF AJANTA PACKAGING, INDIA ON SLUMP SALE BASIS BASED ON ENTERPRISE VALUATION OF ABOUT 1 BLN RUPEES; 03/05/2018 – PPL REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPS FORECAST; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS FORECAST RANGE OF $2.20 TO $2.40 PER SHARE; 20/04/2018 – DJ PPL Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PPL); 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP – QTRLY EARNINGS OF $0.65 PER SHARE AND EARNINGS FROM ONGOING OPERATIONS OF $0.74 PER SHARE; 16/05/2018 – Scandinavian Investors Buy PPL, Southern; Sell Infosys: 13F; 03/05/2018 – PPL CORP PPL.N REAFFIRMS FY 2018 SHR VIEW $2.20 TO $2.40 FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS; 19/04/2018 – PPL Corporation to Conduct Webcast on First-Quarter 2018 Earnings Results; 03/05/2018 – PPL 1Q ONGOING EPS 74C, EST. 66C; 08/05/2018 – INDIA’S HUHTAMAKI PPL LTD HUHT.NS – MARCH QTR PROFIT 178 MLN RUPEES VS PROFIT 163.2 MLN RUPEES YR AGO

Pictet Asset Management Ltd, which manages about $45.36 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) by 6,911 shares to 82,132 shares, valued at $35.10M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cabot Oil & Gas Corp (NYSE:COG) by 51,500 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 192,923 shares, and cut its stake in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.28, from 1.05 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 33 investors sold PPL shares while 184 reduced holdings. 63 funds opened positions while 225 raised stakes. 511.56 million shares or 1.79% less from 520.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Acadian Asset Ltd has invested 0% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Grimes & Com Inc holds 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL) or 7,126 shares. Merian Glob Invsts (Uk) reported 0.08% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Park Avenue Securities Ltd Limited Liability Company, a New York-based fund reported 13,452 shares. Employees Retirement Of Texas holds 0.01% or 27,000 shares. Arizona State Retirement Systems stated it has 0.11% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Howe And Rusling Inc invested in 0% or 185 shares. Atria Lc stated it has 0.02% in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Mufg Americas Corp reported 580 shares stake. Ubs Asset Americas Incorporated accumulated 3.42M shares. 81,142 were reported by Opus Mgmt. Cibc World Corporation has invested 0.02% of its portfolio in PPL Corporation (NYSE:PPL). Franklin Resource has 2.32 million shares for 0.04% of their portfolio. Swiss Commercial Bank, a Switzerland-based fund reported 2.67M shares. Exane Derivatives accumulated 20,919 shares or 0% of the stock.

Cibc Asset Management Inc, which manages about $16.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cme Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 3,668 shares to 37,911 shares, valued at $6.24 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) by 76,649 shares in the quarter, for a total of 562,721 shares, and has risen its stake in Wpx Energy Inc (NYSE:WPX).