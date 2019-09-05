Kinross Gold (KGC) Reaches $5.07 52-Week High; AG Mortgage Investment Trust Has 1.51 Sentiment

AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc (MITT) investors sentiment decreased to 1.51 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.15, from 1.66 in 2018Q4. The ratio dropped, as 62 hedge funds opened new or increased positions, while 41 cut down and sold holdings in AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc. The hedge funds in our database reported: 20.79 million shares, up from 17.57 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 16 Reduced: 25 Increased: 40 New Position: 22.

The stock of Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) hit a new 52-week high and has $5.48 target or 8.00% above today’s $5.07 share price. The 9 months bullish chart indicates low risk for the $6.36 billion company. The 1-year high was reported on Sep, 5 by Barchart.com. If the $5.48 price target is reached, the company will be worth $508.96M more. The stock decreased 3.61% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $5.07. About 4.83M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Acquired African Subsidiaries Lacking Anticorruption Compliance Programs, Internal Accounting Controls; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS ADOPTS NEW HOLDER RIGHTS PLAN; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CEO SEES `FIRE BURNING’ FOR MINERS IN AFRICA; 26/03/2018 – GERDAU GETS BRAZIL REGULATOR APPROVAL TO SELL PLANTS TO KINROSS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HAS STRONG STRUCTURAL SUPPORT FOR MAURITANIA TALKS; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $6.36 billion. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper.

Analysts await Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report earnings on November, 6. They expect $0.06 EPS, up 250.00% or $0.10 from last year’s $-0.04 per share. KGC’s profit will be $75.29 million for 21.13 P/E if the $0.06 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.06 actual EPS reported by Kinross Gold Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

The stock increased 1.26% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $15.23. About 12,663 shares traded. AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (MITT) has declined 15.80% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.80% the S&P500. Some Historical MITT News: 16/05/2018 – AG MORTGAGE INVESTMENT TRUST INC MITT.N : CREDIT SUISSE RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18.5 FROM $18.25; 15/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces Preferred Dividends Payable on June 18, 2018; 15/03/2018 AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. Announces First Quarter 2018 Common Dividend of $0.475 per Share; 21/04/2018 – DJ AG Mortgage Investment Trust Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MITT); 18/05/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Associated Banc-Corp, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Nathan’s Fam; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q Adj EPS 59c; 02/05/2018 – AG Mortgage Invest Trust 1Q EPS 17c

Since January 1, 0001, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $826,500 activity.

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in, acquiring, and managing a portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities, and financial assets. The company has market cap of $498.57 million. The firm invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS issued or guaranteed by a U.S. government agency or U.S. government-sponsored entities; and fixed- and floating-rate residential non-agency RMBS that are not issued by a U.S. government agencies or U.S. government-sponsored entities. It has a 23.5 P/E ratio. The firm also invests in other real estate-related assets and financial assets, including fixed- and floating-rate commercial mortgage-backed securities, such as investment grade and non-investment grade classes; residential mortgage loans secured by residential real property; and commercial mortgage loans secured by commercial real property comprising mezzanine loans and preferred equity.

Angelo Gordon & Co. L.P. holds 0.63% of its portfolio in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. for 400,000 shares. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. owns 1.54 million shares or 0.33% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Campbell & Co Investment Adviser Llc has 0.28% invested in the company for 33,650 shares. The Illinois-based Chicago Equity Partners Llc has invested 0.08% in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd., a Korea-based fund reported 532,555 shares.