Kinross Gold (KGC) Market Valuation Rose While Contrarius Investment Management LTD Cut Its Position by $16.30 Million; Chilton Capital Management Has Trimmed Its Armada Hoffler Pptys (AHH) Stake by $524,100

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43 million shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28 million, down from 12.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.04B market cap company. The stock increased 5.89% or $0.2693 during the last trading session, reaching $4.8393. About 14.16M shares traded or 22.65% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HUNDREDS OF CONTRACTORS GOING HOME IN MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SLOWING TASIAST PHASE 2 SPEND AMID MAURITANIA TALKS; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 12/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Loxo Oncology, Kinross Gold, Marlin Business Services, lululemon athletica inc,; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 09/05/2018 – Kinross Reels as Two More African Nations Seek Mining Payoffs; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold: Will Continue to Closely Monitor Sanction Legislation to Remain in Compliance

Chilton Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc (AHH) by 6.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Chilton Capital Management Llc sold 34,940 shares as the company’s stock rose 4.64% . The institutional investor held 516,411 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.05 million, down from 551,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Chilton Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Armada Hoffler Pptys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $1.17B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.73% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $16.72. About 115,228 shares traded. Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc. (NYSE:AHH) has risen 12.79% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.79% the S&P500. Some Historical AHH News: 09/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler at Company Marketing Hosted By Janney Today; 01/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties 1Q EPS 11c; 15/03/2018 Armada Hoffler Properties to Discuss First Quarter Earnings on May 1st; 03/05/2018 – Armada Hoffler Properties Announces Its Second Quarter 2018 Cash Dividend; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Scheduled By Janney for Apr. 9; 23/05/2018 – Detailed Research: Economic Perspectives on McGrath RentCorp, Universal Forest Products, Venator Materials, Armada Hoffler Prop; 01/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER REAFFIRMS FORECAST; 21/05/2018 – ARMADA HOFFLER PROPERTIES INC AHH.N : BOFA MERRILL CUTS PRICE OBJECTIVE TO $15.50 FROM $16; 03/04/2018 – Armada Hoffler Company Marketing Set By Janney for Apr. 10; 21/04/2018 – DJ Armada Hoffler Properties Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (AHH)

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “7 Small-Cap Stocks With Big-Time Potential – Nasdaq” on March 27, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “GDX: Find The Weakness – Seeking Alpha” published on June 10, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “White Gold Corp. Files NI 43-101 Technical Report Outlining 25% Increase to Mineral Resource Estimate to Include 1,039,600 Indicated and 508,700 Inferred Gold Ounces on White Gold Property in Yukon, Canada – Yahoo Finance” on July 25, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “5 Top Gold Stocks for 2019 – The Motley Fool” published on July 15, 2019 as well as Fool.ca‘s news article titled: “3 Explosive Stocks Under $7 to Make Your 1st Million – The Motley Fool Canada” with publication date: July 18, 2019.

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Overstock Com Inc Del (NASDAQ:OSTK) by 54,083 shares to 983,411 shares, valued at $16.34M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Seadrill Ltd by 245,324 shares in the quarter, for a total of 4.64 million shares, and has risen its stake in Diamond Offshore Drilling In (NYSE:DO).

Chilton Capital Management Llc, which manages about $1.18B and $1.13 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Tjx Cos Inc New (NYSE:TJX) by 11,009 shares to 198,505 shares, valued at $10.56 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Ishares Inc (IEMG) by 7,184 shares in the quarter, for a total of 53,916 shares, and has risen its stake in Anadarko Pete Corp (NYSE:APC).