Kinross Gold (KGC) Holder Donald Smith & Company Decreased Stake by $6.78 Million; Farmstead Capital Management Cut Its Position in Intelsat S A (I) as Market Valuation Rose

Farmstead Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Intelsat S A (I) by 60.16% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Farmstead Capital Management Llc sold 470,333 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.69% . The institutional investor held 311,435 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.88M, down from 781,768 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Farmstead Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Intelsat S A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.62% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $20.79. About 828,878 shares traded. Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) has risen 10.12% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.12% the S&P500. Some Historical I News: 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SAYS INTELSAT NEEDS IMMEDIATE CAPITAL RAISE; 30/05/2018 – Intelsat Appoints Juan Pablo Cofino Regional Vice President, Latin America and the Caribbean; 15/03/2018 – Intelsat Announces Early Tender Results for Certain Notes of Intelsat (Luxembourg) S.A; 03/05/2018 – MCINTYRE SEES DOWNSIDE TO $6.35 A SHARE FOR INTELSAT; 04/05/2018 – Intelsat at Goldman Sachs Leveraged Finance Conference May 10; 09/04/2018 – Intelsat Debuts New MCPC Platform to Support Regional and International Programmers Looking to Expand Cable, DTH and IPTV Distribution across Central and Eastern Europe; 01/05/2018 – Intelsat 1Q Loss $66.8M

Donald Smith & Company Inc decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 4.6% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Donald Smith & Company Inc sold 2.26M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 46.85M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $161.16 million, down from 49.11 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Donald Smith & Company Inc who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.32 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.75% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $5.05. About 13.86M shares traded or 12.04% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD-MINING OPERATIONS IN RUSSIA CONTINUE TO OPERATE ACCORDING TO PLAN AND REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY NEW SANCTIONS ANNOUNCED BY US ON APRIL 6, 2018; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Adj EPS 10c; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS HAS $300M OF POLITICAL-RISK INSURANCE WITH WORLD BANK; 09/05/2018 – Kinross announces Annual Shareholder Meeting voting results; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold settles Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges -SEC; 15/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP – SETS TRIGGER AT 20 PCT

More notable recent Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) news were published by: Cnbc.com which released: “This is a ‘watershed moment’ for the ETF industry, says NYSE ETF chiefâ€”here’s why – CNBC” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Here’s Why I Think Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Might Deserve Your Attention Today – Yahoo Finance” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Tallgrass Energy: Why I Am Not Buying – Seeking Alpha” on August 07, 2019. More interesting news about Intelsat S.A. (NYSE:I) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Colgate-Palmolive: I Underestimated The Stock’s Potential – Seeking Alpha” published on July 31, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Here’s Why I Think Central Pacific Financial (NYSE:CPF) Is An Interesting Stock – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Farmstead Capital Management Llc, which manages about $356.38 million and $79.65M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cheniere Energy Inc (NYSEMKT:LNG) by 100,000 shares to 347,255 shares, valued at $23.74M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

More notable recent Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Kinross Gold tops Q2 estimates, buys Russian gold project for $283M – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Kinross announces appointment of new Chief Financial Officer – GlobeNewswire” published on March 04, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Kinross Gold Q1 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” on May 06, 2019. More interesting news about Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Two Heads Are Better Than One:Tasiast And Gold Prices Are Those Heads For Kinross – Seeking Alpha” published on May 13, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Kinross Gold: Will The Year 2019 Be A True Turnaround Story? – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: February 15, 2019.