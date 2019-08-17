Kinross Gold (KGC) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Lowered Its Position by $16.30 Million; As Ringcentral (RNG) Share Value Rose, Night Owl Capital Management Has Upped Position

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06 million shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 12.49 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.97B market cap company. The stock decreased 2.65% or $0.13 during the last trading session, reaching $4.78. About 12.94M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – 2018 OUTLOOK UNCHANGED; 26/03/2018 – SEC Fines Kinross Gold Over FCPA Violations — MarketWatch; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q Net $106.1M; 08/05/2018 – Kinross Gold 1Q EPS 8c; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS

Night Owl Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Ringcentral Inc. (RNG) by 85.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Night Owl Capital Management Llc bought 29,460 shares as the company’s stock rose 23.60% . The hedge fund held 63,855 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.88M, up from 34,395 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Night Owl Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ringcentral Inc. for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $11.50B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.42% or $0.59 during the last trading session, reaching $138.61. About 504,769 shares traded. RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG) has risen 92.38% since August 17, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 92.38% the S&P500. Some Historical RNG News: 03/04/2018 – AllianzGI Technology Adds RingCentral, Cuts Samsung; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC RNG.N SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $0.61 TO $0.65; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Raises FY18 View To Adj EPS 61c-Adj EPS 65c; 09/05/2018 – RingCentral Sees 2Q Rev $154.5M-$156.5M; 29/03/2018 – Pacific Dental Services® Delivers Superior Patient Experience With RingCentral’s Cloud Communications Solutions Across Over; 30/05/2018 – RingCentral Presenting at Conference Jun 5; 09/05/2018 – RINGCENTRAL INC SEES FULL YEAR 2018 TOTAL REVENUE RANGE TO $638 TO $647 MLN; 14/05/2018 – IHS Markit Ranks RingCentral #1 in the 2018 North American UCaaS Scorecard; 15/05/2018 – Arco Selects RingCentral for New National Customer Engagement Center; 14/05/2018 – RingCentral’s Lisa Del Real Named to 2018 CRN Women of the Channel Power 100 List

Night Owl Capital Management Llc, which manages about $517.84 million and $279.40 million US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Costar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8,563 shares to 8,419 shares, valued at $3.93M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.12, from 0.99 in 2018Q4.

