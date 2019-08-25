Kinross Gold (KGC) Holder Contrarius Investment Management LTD Cut Its Position; Texas Instruments (TXN) Position Held by Rodgers Brothers Inc

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd decreased its stake in Kinross Gold Corp (KGC) by 43.5% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd sold 5.43M shares as the company’s stock rose 31.37% . The institutional investor held 7.06M shares of the precious metals company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.28M, down from 12.49M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Kinross Gold Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.29 billion market cap company. The stock increased 7.48% or $0.35 during the last trading session, reaching $5.03. About 18.22 million shares traded or 31.58% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has risen 11.67% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 11.67% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 09/04/2018 – Kinross: Russia Operations Remain Unaffected by U.S. Sanctions; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – WILL CONTINUE TO MONITOR SANCTION LEGISLATION IN CANADA, U.S. AND EUROPEAN UNION SO CO AND UNITS REMAIN IN COMPLIANCE; 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE FORECAST TO BE APPROXIMATELY $1,075 MLN FOR YEAR; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: WB JUST SIGNED OFF ON MAURITANIA FISCAL ARRANGEMENTS; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS RECEIVED `SOMEWHAT BENIGN’ REQUEST FROM MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS INSURANCE BRINGS IN WORLD BANK AS MAURITANIA `PARTNER’; 26/03/2018 – SEC ACCUSED KINROSS OF VIOLATING FOREIGN CORRUPT PRACTICES ACT OVER ITS REPEATED FAILURE TO IMPLEMENT ADEQUATE ACCOUNTING CONTROLS FOR TWO AFRICAN UNITS; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM

Rodgers Brothers Inc increased its stake in Texas Instruments Inc (TXN) by 60.34% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Rodgers Brothers Inc bought 6,125 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.50% . The institutional investor held 16,275 shares of the semiconductors company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.73 million, up from 10,150 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Rodgers Brothers Inc who had been investing in Texas Instruments Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $112.31B market cap company. The stock decreased 3.93% or $4.92 during the last trading session, reaching $120.29. About 5.31 million shares traded or 9.41% up from the average. Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) has risen 12.71% since August 25, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.71% the S&P500. Some Historical TXN News: 17/05/2018 – Industrial Wireless Sensors: 2018 Global Procurement Market Report – Top Five Suppliers are ABB, Honeywell, Emerson, Siemens, and Texas Instruments – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 24/04/2018 – TI reports 1Q18 financial results and shareholder returns; 01/05/2018 – Texas Instruments at AllianceBernstein Conference May 31; 24/04/2018 – Texas Instruments powers higher as sales, profit jump; 18/04/2018 – Nuveen Santa Barbara Adds Texas Instruments; 26/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS INC TXN.O SETS QUARTERLY CASH DIVIDEND OF $0.62/SHR; 26/04/2018 – Texas Instruments board declares quarterly dividend; 24/04/2018 – TEXAS INSTRUMENTS SEES YR OPER TAX RATE ABOUT 16% STARTING ’19; 19/04/2018 – Texas Instruments Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 24/04/2018 – Chipmakers Get After-hours Boost Following Texas Instruments Earnings Beat — MarketWatch

Rodgers Brothers Inc, which manages about $300.54M and $351.16M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 8,835 shares to 29,640 shares, valued at $2.38M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in American Electric Power Co (NYSE:AEP) by 7,273 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,265 shares, and cut its stake in Federated Investors Inc (NYSE:FII).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.21 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.34, from 0.87 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 54 investors sold TXN shares while 356 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 358 raised stakes. 776.81 million shares or 0.81% more from 770.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. California Employees Retirement Systems owns 2.87 million shares. The Ontario – Canada-based Intact Investment Mngmt Inc has invested 0.15% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership invested in 6.04 million shares. Stevens Cap Management Lp stated it has 0.46% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Exane Derivatives stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Amalgamated Savings Bank, a New York-based fund reported 145,299 shares. Td Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.4% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Numerixs Technologies accumulated 28,928 shares. Finemark National Bank & Trust owns 0.48% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 77,260 shares. Vantage Inv Partners Limited Company holds 0.73% or 74,307 shares in its portfolio. Amundi Pioneer Asset Inc stated it has 1.23 million shares or 0.18% of all its holdings. Nuwave Lc holds 0.23% of its portfolio in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) for 1,836 shares. Wisconsin-based State Of Wisconsin Board has invested 0.36% in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Moreover, Evergreen Capital Management Limited Liability has 0.09% invested in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN). Sta Wealth Ltd accumulated 2,050 shares or 0.05% of the stock.

