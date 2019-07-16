Kinross Gold (KGC) EPS Estimated At $0.02; Redmile Group Lowered Icu Med (ICUI) Position

Redmile Group Llc decreased Icu Med Inc (ICUI) stake by 43.36% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Redmile Group Llc sold 39,600 shares as Icu Med Inc (ICUI)’s stock declined 9.94%. The Redmile Group Llc holds 51,721 shares with $12.38 million value, down from 91,321 last quarter. Icu Med Inc now has $5.14 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.12% or $0.3 during the last trading session, reaching $249.1. About 93,715 shares traded. ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) has declined 16.67% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 21.10% the S&P500. Some Historical ICUI News: 04/04/2018 Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to ICU Medical on April 3 for “Anti-reflux vial adaptors” (California Inventor); 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q REV. $372.0M, EST. $346.7M; 27/04/2018 – FBO:Veteran Aff: Veterans Affairs Contract Award – 65–ICU Medical, Inc. Eff. 05/01/2018 – 04/30/2023 – 65IB; 09/05/2018 – ICU MEDICAL 1Q ADJ EPS $2.26, EST. $1.84; 27/05/2018 – CNBC Wires: Smiths Group, ICU Medical in talks on healthcare merger; 09/05/2018 – ICU Medical 1Q Rev $372M; 29/05/2018 – SMITHS – CONFIRMS THAT IT IS IN VERY EARLY STAGE DISCUSSIONS ABOUT A POTENTIAL COMBINATION OF ITS MEDICAL DIVISION WITH ICU MEDICAL, INC; 28/05/2018 – Smiths Group Confirms Merger Talks With ICU Medical; 29/05/2018 – Smiths Group in Discussions About Combination of Medical Division with ICU Medical; 17/05/2018 – ICU Medical: Joseph R. Saucedo Retires From Board

Analysts expect Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. KGC’s profit would be $24.94 million giving it 50.38 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Kinross Gold Corporation’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 0.49% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $4.03. About 4.48M shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 08/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO – “ON TRACK TO MEET PRODUCTION AND COST GUIDANCE”; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS IT’S ALREADY `IN DIALOGUE’ WITH MAURITANIA; 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Awarded Lucrative Logistics Contract to Company Preferred by Mauritanian Officials; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Russia operations remain unaffected by U.S. sanctions; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS `HOPES TO BE TRIMMING AROUND THE EDGES’ IN MAURITANIA; 10/04/2018 – KINROSS GOLD CORP K.TO : BMO CUTS TO MARKET PERFORM FROM OUTPERFORM; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS COULD SEEK INT. ARBITRATION IF MAURITANIA CHANGES RULES; 09/04/2018 – KINROSS RUSSIA OPS REMAIN UNAFFECTED BY U.S. SANCTIONS; 12/04/2018 – LKA Gold to Complete Kinross Drilling Program at Golden Wonder Mine

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $5.03 billion. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.06 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.27, from 0.79 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 18 investors sold ICUI shares while 82 reduced holdings. 31 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 18.29 million shares or 9.05% less from 20.11 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Great West Life Assurance Can accumulated 9,889 shares. Tci Wealth Advsrs holds 0% or 5 shares in its portfolio. Invesco Ltd invested in 334,329 shares. Aqr Capital Limited reported 353,289 shares or 0.09% of all its holdings. First Corporation In owns 200 shares. Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado reported 0.08% stake. Numerixs Investment Techs accumulated 1,000 shares. Markston Intll Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 100 shares. Oregon Employees Retirement Fund accumulated 0.02% or 6,646 shares. Geode Lc reported 0.01% stake. Meeder Asset, a Ohio-based fund reported 308 shares. 1832 Asset Mgmt Limited Partnership reported 0.05% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI). Chicago Equity Ltd owns 5,115 shares or 0.05% of their US portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) holds 0% in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 1,118 shares. Fmr Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI).

Redmile Group Llc increased Heska Corp (NASDAQ:HSKA) stake by 28,300 shares to 226,013 valued at $19.24 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Epizyme Inc (NASDAQ:EPZM) stake by 1.06 million shares and now owns 7.69 million shares. Wright Med Group N V was raised too.

Analysts await ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) to report earnings on August, 8. They expect $1.86 EPS, down 23.77% or $0.58 from last year’s $2.44 per share. ICUI’s profit will be $38.34 million for 33.48 P/E if the $1.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.35 actual EPS reported by ICU Medical, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -20.85% negative EPS growth.

Since January 28, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $363,285 activity. On Monday, January 28 SWINNEY ROBERT S sold $363,285 worth of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI) or 1,500 shares.