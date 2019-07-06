Kinross Gold (KGC) Analysts See $0.02 EPS; Safety Insurance Group (SAFT)’s Sentiment Is 2.11

Safety Insurance Group Inc (SAFT) investors sentiment increased to 2.11 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.49, from 1.62 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 74 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 35 decreased and sold their positions in Safety Insurance Group Inc. The investment professionals in our database reported: 15.13 million shares, up from 12.69 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Safety Insurance Group Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 30 Increased: 59 New Position: 15.

Analysts expect Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) to report $0.02 EPS on August, 7.They anticipate $0.01 EPS change or 33.33% from last quarter’s $0.03 EPS. KGC’s profit would be $24.55M giving it 47.88 P/E if the $0.02 EPS is correct. After having $0.07 EPS previously, Kinross Gold Corporation’s analysts see -71.43% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.54% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $3.83. About 10.90 million shares traded or 10.90% up from the average. Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) has declined 14.78% since July 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.21% the S&P500. Some Historical KGC News: 26/03/2018 – SEC: Kinross Gold Charged With FCPA Violations; 26/03/2018 – U.S. SEC SAYS KINROSS GOLD CHARGED WITH FCPA VIOLATIONS; 09/04/2018 – Kinross Gold Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/03/2018 – U.S. REGULATOR CHARGES KINROSS GOLD WITH VIOLATING U.S. ANTI-CORRUPTION LAW – SEC; 15/03/2018 Kinross adopts new shareholder rights plan; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS SAYS HUNDREDS OF CONTRACTORS GOING HOME IN MAURITANIA; 16/05/2018 – KINROSS: MAURITANIA COULD SEEK SOME KIND OF ADVANCED ROYALTY; 26/03/2018 – Kinross Gold settles Foreign Corrupt Practices Act charges -SEC; 26/03/2018 – KINROSS GOLD – U.S. SEC’S INVESTIGATION OF WEST AFRICA OPS HAS CONCLUDED WITHOUT ANY MATERIAL ADVERSE EFFECT ON CO’S FINANCIAL POSITION/BUSINESS OPS; 09/05/2018 – KINROSS GOLD MONITORING GHANA SITUATION `CLOSELY’: SPOKESMAN

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $4.70 billion. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper.

Safety Insurance Group, Inc. provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine. The company has market cap of $1.50 billion. The Company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insuredÂ’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insuredÂ’s own vehicle for collision or other perils. It has a 14.36 P/E ratio. The firm also provides commercial automobile policies that offer insurance for commercial vehicles used for business purposes, including private passenger-type vehicles, trucks, tractors and trailers, insure individual vehicles, and commercial fleets; and homeowners policies, which provide coverage for homes, condominiums, and apartments for losses to a dwelling and its contents from various perils, and coverage for liability to others arising from ownership or occupancy.

Srb Corp holds 12.6% of its portfolio in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. for 1.54 million shares. Ronna Sue Cohen owns 2.79 million shares or 1.88% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Prospector Partners Llc has 0.45% invested in the company for 34,050 shares. The Alabama-based Stanley has invested 0.36% in the stock. Naples Global Advisors Llc, a Florida-based fund reported 15,037 shares.

