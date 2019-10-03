Kinross Gold (K) EPS Estimated At $0.08; MINERA ALAMOS ORDINARY SHARES CANA (MAIFF) Shorts Decreased By 98.76%

MINERA ALAMOS INC ORDINARY SHARES CANA (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) had a decrease of 98.76% in short interest. MAIFF’s SI was 2,500 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its down 98.76% from 201,400 shares previously. The stock increased 2.23% or $0.0029 during the last trading session, reaching $0.1329. About 57,100 shares traded. Minera Alamos Inc. (OTCMKTS:MAIFF) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Analysts expect Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K) to report $0.08 EPS on November, 6.They anticipate $0.13 EPS change or 260.00% from last quarter's $-0.05 EPS. T_K's profit would be $100.20M giving it 20.28 P/E if the $0.08 EPS is correct. After having $0.08 EPS previously, Kinross Gold Corporation's analysts see 0.00% EPS growth. The stock increased 0.93% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $6.49. About 2.05 million shares traded. Kinross Gold Corporation (TSE:K) has 0.00% since October 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The company has market cap of $8.13 billion. The company's gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper.

Minera Alamos Inc., a junior mining exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Mexico. The company has market cap of $48.69 million. The firm explores for gold, silver, molybdenum, and copper deposits. It currently has negative earnings. It primarily holds interests in the La Fortuna project consisting of 4 claims with an area of 994 hectares located in the state of Durango; and Santana project covering 8 claims with an area of approximately 7,300 hectares located in the state of Sonora.

