Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ)

Since Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and Vista Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) are part of the Gold industry, they are influenced by contrast. The influences particularly affect the analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold Corporation 3 1.72 N/A -0.05 0.00 Vista Gold Corp. 1 0.00 N/A -0.09 0.00

Demonstrates Kinross Gold Corporation and Vista Gold Corp. earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kinross Gold Corporation and Vista Gold Corp.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8% Vista Gold Corp. 0.00% -45.5% -43.8%

Volatility and Risk

A -0.1 beta indicates that Kinross Gold Corporation is 110.00% less volatile compared to Standard and Poor’s 500. Competitively, Vista Gold Corp. is 174.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.74 beta.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kinross Gold Corporation are 3 and 1.1 respectively. Its competitor Vista Gold Corp.’s Current Ratio is 11.6 and its Quick Ratio is 11.6. Vista Gold Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kinross Gold Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Kinross Gold Corporation and Vista Gold Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Vista Gold Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares and 30.8% of Vista Gold Corp. shares. Kinross Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.04%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 3.1% of Vista Gold Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinross Gold Corporation 1.93% -9.43% -1.25% 22.39% -14.78% -2.16% Vista Gold Corp. 2.08% -6.52% -10.96% 21.04% -16.27% 15.28%

For the past year Kinross Gold Corporation has -2.16% weaker performance while Vista Gold Corp. has 15.28% stronger performance.

Summary

Kinross Gold Corporation beats on 6 of the 8 factors Vista Gold Corp.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.