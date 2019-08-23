Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD)

We are contrasting Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) on their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold Corporation 4 1.99 N/A -0.05 0.00 New Gold Inc. 1 1.13 N/A -1.82 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Kinross Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8% New Gold Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Volatility and Risk

A beta of 0.01 shows that Kinross Gold Corporation is 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. New Gold Inc. on the other hand, has 1.11 beta which makes it 11.00% more volatile compared to Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Kinross Gold Corporation is 3 while its Quick Ratio stands at 1.1. The Current Ratio of rival New Gold Inc. is 2.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 1.3. Kinross Gold Corporation is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than New Gold Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kinross Gold Corporation and New Gold Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 69.9% and 55.1%. Insiders held 9.04% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares. Comparatively, 3.6% are New Gold Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinross Gold Corporation -5.63% 10.14% 31.37% 20.72% 11.67% 24.07% New Gold Inc. -8.22% 56.65% 53.3% 15.52% 9.84% 77.06%

For the past year Kinross Gold Corporation was less bullish than New Gold Inc.

Summary

Kinross Gold Corporation beats on 4 of the 7 factors New Gold Inc.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.