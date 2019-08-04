Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV), both competing one another are Gold companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold Corporation 3 1.80 N/A -0.05 0.00 Gold Standard Ventures Corp 1 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kinross Gold Corporation and Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and Gold Standard Ventures Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:GSV)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8% Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kinross Gold Corporation and Gold Standard Ventures Corp.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Gold Standard Ventures Corp 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 69.9% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares and 18.03% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp shares. Kinross Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders are 9.04%. On the other hand, insiders owned about 42.72% of Gold Standard Ventures Corp’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinross Gold Corporation -5.63% 10.14% 31.37% 20.72% 11.67% 24.07% Gold Standard Ventures Corp -4.76% 0% 0% -26.47% -42.86% -20%

For the past year Kinross Gold Corporation had bullish trend while Gold Standard Ventures Corp had bearish trend.

Summary

Kinross Gold Corporation beats Gold Standard Ventures Corp on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Gold Standard Ventures Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of gold-bearing mineral resource properties in Nevada, the United States. Its flagship property is the Railroad-Pinion project covering approximately 52,731 gross acres of land in Elko County, Nevada. As of March 30, 2017, the company owns or has an option on the ownership of 29,103 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights in the form of patented or unpatented lode (claims); and a 23,628 gross acres of subsurface mineral rights secured or controlled by a contractual interest in private surface and mineral property. Gold Standard Ventures Corp. is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.