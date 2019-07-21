Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC)’s Financial Results Comparing With Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE)

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and Comstock Mining Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LODE) compete against each other in the Gold sector. We will compare them and contrast their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold Corporation 3 1.74 N/A -0.05 0.00 Comstock Mining Inc. N/A 88.07 N/A -0.16 0.00

Demonstrates Kinross Gold Corporation and Comstock Mining Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Kinross Gold Corporation and Comstock Mining Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8% Comstock Mining Inc. 0.00% -90.9% -32.3%

Risk & Volatility

Kinross Gold Corporation’s volatility measures that it’s 110.00% less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500 due to its -0.1 beta. Competitively, Comstock Mining Inc.’s 103.00% volatility makes it less volatile than Standard and Poor’s 500, because of the -0.03 beta.

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Kinross Gold Corporation is 1.1 while its Current Ratio is 3. Meanwhile, Comstock Mining Inc. has a Current Ratio of 3.6 while its Quick Ratio is 3.6. Comstock Mining Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Kinross Gold Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kinross Gold Corporation and Comstock Mining Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Comstock Mining Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares are held by institutional investors while 9.1% of Comstock Mining Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kinross Gold Corporation’s share held by insiders are 9.04%. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.36% of Comstock Mining Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinross Gold Corporation 1.93% -9.43% -1.25% 22.39% -14.78% -2.16% Comstock Mining Inc. -0.45% -3.3% 44.51% 28.93% -37.44% 67.22%

For the past year Kinross Gold Corporation has -2.16% weaker performance while Comstock Mining Inc. has 67.22% stronger performance.

Summary

Kinross Gold Corporation beats Comstock Mining Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Comstock Mining Inc. operates as a gold and silver mining company in Nevada. The company operates in two segments, Mining and Real Estate. The Mining segment owns and controls approximately 8,631 acres, including approximately 2,266 acres of patented claims and surface parcels; and approximately 6,365 acres of unpatented mining claims in the Comstock and Silver City Districts. This segment primarily focuses on exploring and developing properties located in the Lucerne Resource area in Storey County, Nevada. The Real Estate segment owns the Daney Ranch property located in Silver City; the Gold Hill Hotel, which consists of a hotel, restaurant, and bar located in Gold Hill, Nevada, as well as a 98-acre Silver Springs property, senior water rights and other lands, and homes and cottages; and real estate rental properties. Comstock Mining Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Virginia City, Nevada.