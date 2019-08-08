Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) and Its Competitors Contrasting side by side.

Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) is a company in the Gold industry and that’s how we contrast it to its competitors. The comparing will be based on the analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kinross Gold Corporation has 69.9% of its shares owned by institutional investors and an average of 55.28% institutional ownership for its competitors. 9.04% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.54% of all Gold companies shares are owned by company insiders.

Profitability

Table 1 has Kinross Gold Corporation and its competitors’ return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.40% -0.80% Industry Average 8.52% 4.66% 2.18%

Valuation & Earnings

In next table we are comparing Kinross Gold Corporation and its competitors’ valuation, net income and gross revenue.

Net Income Gross Revenue Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold Corporation N/A 4 0.00 Industry Average 53.26M 625.44M 75.67

Analyst Ratings

Table 3 provides summary of recent ratings for Kinross Gold Corporation and its competitors.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Industry Average 2.00 1.78 1.54 2.60

The competitors have a potential upside of 100.81%. Kinross Gold Corporation’s strong average rating and high probable upside, looks like is making equities research analysts believe that the company is more favorable than its competitors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of Kinross Gold Corporation and its competitors.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinross Gold Corporation -5.63% 10.14% 31.37% 20.72% 11.67% 24.07% Industry Average 1.34% 14.38% 35.67% 28.30% 37.82% 39.23%

For the past year Kinross Gold Corporation’s stock price has smaller growth than the average for its competitors.

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kinross Gold Corporation are 3 and 1.1. Competitively, Kinross Gold Corporation’s competitors have 2.36 and 1.53 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kinross Gold Corporation has better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kinross Gold Corporation’s peers.

Risk & Volatility

A beta of 0.01 shows that Kinross Gold Corporation is 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Competitively, Kinross Gold Corporation’s competitors are 36.71% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500, because of the 0.63 beta.

Dividends

Kinross Gold Corporation does not pay a dividend.

Summary

On 3 of the 4 factors Kinross Gold Corporation’s peers beat Kinross Gold Corporation.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.