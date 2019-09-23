Kinross Gold Corporation (KGC) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Kinross Gold Corporation (NYSE:KGC) and Gold Resource Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:GORO) on their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Gold companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kinross Gold Corporation 4 2.06 N/A -0.05 0.00 Gold Resource Corporation 4 2.32 N/A 0.08 44.87

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kinross Gold Corporation and Gold Resource Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kinross Gold Corporation and Gold Resource Corporation’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kinross Gold Corporation 0.00% -1.4% -0.8% Gold Resource Corporation 0.00% 3.7% 3%

Volatility and Risk

Kinross Gold Corporation has a beta of 0.01 and its 99.00% less volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500. Gold Resource Corporation has a 1.09 beta and it is 9.00% more volatile than Standard & Poor’s 500.

Liquidity

Kinross Gold Corporation’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 3 and 1.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Gold Resource Corporation are 1.3 and 0.7 respectively. Kinross Gold Corporation therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Gold Resource Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Kinross Gold Corporation and Gold Resource Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kinross Gold Corporation 0 1 0 2.00 Gold Resource Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Kinross Gold Corporation has a -4.58% downside potential and a consensus price target of $5.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 69.9% of Kinross Gold Corporation shares are owned by institutional investors while 47.2% of Gold Resource Corporation are owned by institutional investors. 9.04% are Kinross Gold Corporation’s share owned by insiders. On the other hand, insiders owned about 1.7% of Gold Resource Corporation’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kinross Gold Corporation -5.63% 10.14% 31.37% 20.72% 11.67% 24.07% Gold Resource Corporation -7.47% 13.97% 0% -20.75% -45.69% -10.25%

For the past year Kinross Gold Corporation had bullish trend while Gold Resource Corporation had bearish trend.

Summary

Gold Resource Corporation beats Kinross Gold Corporation on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties. The companyÂ’s gold production and exploration activities are carried out principally in Canada, the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It also produces and sells silver; and explores for copper. As of December 31, 2016, its proven and probable mineral reserves included 31.0 million ounces of gold, 37.4 million ounces of silver, and 1.4 billion pounds of copper. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.