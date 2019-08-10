Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.
Valuation & Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|16
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|8
|0.00
|N/A
|-0.38
|0.00
Demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0.00%
|-9.1%
|-8.9%
Liquidity
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and has 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Analyst Recommendations
The Recommendations and Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Viking Therapeutics Inc. are featured in the next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|0
|0
|5
|3.00
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 128.67% at a $26 average target price. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.83 average target price and a 206.17% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., analysts view.
Institutional & Insider Ownership
Institutional investors held 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
|Viking Therapeutics Inc.
|-4.47%
|-7.57%
|-1.91%
|-7.68%
|-21.93%
|0.52%
For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
