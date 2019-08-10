Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Viking Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:VKTX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -0.38 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -9.1% -8.9%

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a Current Ratio of 9.1 and a Quick Ratio of 9.1. Competitively, Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 60.8 and has 60.8 Quick Ratio. Viking Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Viking Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 5 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 128.67% at a $26 average target price. Viking Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $21.83 average target price and a 206.17% potential upside. Based on the data shown earlier, Viking Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd., analysts view.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 65.4% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares. Insiders held 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Insiders Comparatively, held 11.03% of Viking Therapeutics Inc. shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Viking Therapeutics Inc. -4.47% -7.57% -1.91% -7.68% -21.93% 0.52%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Viking Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend.

Viking Therapeutics Inc. beats on 6 of the 7 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Viking Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapies for metabolic and endocrine disorders. Its lead clinical program is VK5211, an orally available drug candidate, which is in a phase II clinical trials for acute rehabilitation following non-elective hip fracture surgery. The company also develops VK2809, an orally available, tissue, and receptor-subtype selective agonist of the thyroid beta receptor for the treatment of hypercholesterolemia and fatty liver disease, as well as for the orphan indication glycogen storage disease type Ia; and VK0214 for the treatment of orphan indication X-linked adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare X-linked, inherited neurological disorder. In addition, it develops VK0612, an orally available drug candidate for the treatment of type 2 diabetes; small molecule agonists of the erythropoietin receptor for the treatment of anemia; and tissue-selective inhibitors of diacylglycerol acyltransferase-1 for the treatment of obesity and dyslipidemia. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.