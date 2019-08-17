Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and United Therapeutics Corporation (NASDAQ:UTHR), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 97 2.33 N/A -3.47 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% United Therapeutics Corporation 0.00% -5.7% -4.3%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, United Therapeutics Corporation has 7.2 and 6.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than United Therapeutics Corporation.

Analyst Ratings

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 United Therapeutics Corporation 1 4 3 2.38

The consensus price target of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $30.5, with potential upside of 205.31%. On the other hand, United Therapeutics Corporation’s potential upside is 56.90% and its consensus price target is $127.67. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than United Therapeutics Corporation as far as analyst belief.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and United Therapeutics Corporation are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 0% respectively. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of United Therapeutics Corporation’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% United Therapeutics Corporation 3.3% -3.42% -20.2% -31.76% -34.11% -27.24%

For the past year United Therapeutics Corporation has weaker performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

United Therapeutics Corporation beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.