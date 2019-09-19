Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI)

We will be contrasting the differences between Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Puma Biotechnology Inc. (NASDAQ:PBYI) as far as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 20 1.50 N/A -2.61 0.00

Demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Puma Biotechnology Inc. earnings per share, top-line revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0.00% -245.2% -37.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.5 and its Quick Ratio is 2.5. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Puma Biotechnology Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is given Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Puma Biotechnology Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 277.97% for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average target price of $35.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.8% of Puma Biotechnology Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 11.4% of Puma Biotechnology Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Puma Biotechnology Inc. -0.41% -24.61% -69.24% -64.26% -79.98% -52.58%

For the past year Puma Biotechnology Inc. has weaker performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Puma Biotechnology Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Puma Biotechnology, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to improve cancer care. Its drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib (oral)) for the treatment of early stage breast cancer, metastatic breast cancer, non-small cell lung cancer, HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors, and HER2-mutated non-amplified breast cancer; and PB272 (neratinib (intravenous)). The company also develops PB357, an orally administered agent that is an irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor that blocks signal transduction through the epidermal growth factor receptors, HER1, HER2, and HER4. It has a license agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development, manufacture, and commercialization of PB272 neratinib (oral), PB272 neratinib (intravenous), PB357, and certain related compounds. Puma Biotechnology, Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.