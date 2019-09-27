Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 30 23.43 N/A -5.19 0.00

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -265.3% -78.8%

The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 1 0 2.00

The upside potential is 327.35% for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $35. Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 27.46%. Based on the data shown earlier, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.

Institutional investors held 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.74% -0.07% -23.25% -2.41% -24.87% 36.68%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.