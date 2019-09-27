Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.
Earnings and Valuation
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|14
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|30
|23.43
|N/A
|-5.19
|0.00
Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.
Profitability
Table 2 represents Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PTLA)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0.00%
|-265.3%
|-78.8%
Liquidity
The current Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is 9.1 while its Current Ratio is 9.1. Meanwhile, Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 4.8 while its Quick Ratio is 4.8. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
Analyst Recommendations
In next table is shown Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|0
|1
|0
|2.00
The upside potential is 327.35% for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with consensus price target of $35. Competitively Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. has an average price target of $35, with potential upside of 27.46%. Based on the data shown earlier, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc., analysts belief.
Insider and Institutional Ownership
Institutional investors held 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 0% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares. About 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.9% of Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.
Performance
Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
|Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc.
|-0.74%
|-0.07%
|-23.25%
|-2.41%
|-24.87%
|36.68%
For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.
Summary
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Portola Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapeutics for patients in the areas of thrombosis, other hematologic disorders, and inflammation. The company is developing Betrixaban, an oral once-daily inhibitor of Factor Xa that is in Phase III clinical stage for extended duration VTE prophylaxis in acute medically ill patients for 35 days of in-hospital and post-discharge use; Andexanet alfa, a recombinant protein, which is in Phase III and IV stages for reverse anticoagulant activity in patients treated with fXa inhibitor; and Cerdulatinib, an orally available dual kinase inhibitor, which is in Phase IIa clinical stage for hematologic, blood, cancers, and inflammatory disorders. It also develops Syk-selective inhibitors in pre-clinical stage for allergic conjunctivitis. Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreements with Bristol-Myers Squibb; Pfizer Inc.; Bayer Pharma, AG; Janssen Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Daiichi Sankyo, Inc.; and Dermavant Sciences GmbH. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.