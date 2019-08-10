Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK)

Since Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:OTLK) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 4 18.92 N/A -5.48 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 184.2% -186.1%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 0.1 and its Quick Ratio is 0.1. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Outlook Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

$26 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 128.67%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Outlook Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 7% respectively. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Outlook Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Outlook Therapeutics Inc. -2.92% 11.48% 86.4% -59.71% -67.28% -41.75%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Outlook Therapeutics Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.