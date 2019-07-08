Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 21 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Nightstar Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ:NITE)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Nightstar Therapeutics plc are 8.5 and 8.5 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Analyst Recommendations

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc Ratings and Recommendations are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0 6 0 2.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price is $26, while its potential upside is 73.22%. Competitively Nightstar Therapeutics plc has a consensus target price of $25.58, with potential upside of 0.67%. Based on the analysts belief we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Nightstar Therapeutics plc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Nightstar Therapeutics plc are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 33.3% respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 8.38%. On the other hand, insiders held about 2.9% of Nightstar Therapeutics plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Nightstar Therapeutics plc 0.12% 0% 81.35% 104.49% 93.76% 121.18%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance while Nightstar Therapeutics plc has 121.18% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Nightstar Therapeutics plc beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Nightstar Therapeutics Limited, a clinical-stage gene therapy company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel one-time treatments for patients suffering from rare inherited retinal diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate includes NSR-REP1 that has completed Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with choroideremia. It is also developing NSR-RPGR that is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with X-linked retinitis pigmentosa, an inherited X-linked recessive retinal disease; and NSR-BEST1, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of Best vitelliform macular dystrophy. The company has a collaboration agreement with University of Oxford for the assistance in conducting clinical trials with its retinal gene therapy candidates; and Preceyes B.V. for the development of a high-precision drug delivery technology in the eye. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.