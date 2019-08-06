Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)

This is a contrast between Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 16 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 26 7.61 N/A -2.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NanoString Technologies Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and NanoString Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:NSTG)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% NanoString Technologies Inc. 0.00% -166.7% -51.1%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 9.1 while its Quick Ratio is 9.1. On the competitive side is, NanoString Technologies Inc. which has a 4.8 Current Ratio and a 4.5 Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to NanoString Technologies Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and NanoString Technologies Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 NanoString Technologies Inc. 0 1 2 2.67

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has an average price target of $26, and a 132.14% upside potential. Meanwhile, NanoString Technologies Inc.’s average price target is $29, while its potential upside is 15.81%. Based on the analysts view we can conclude, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than NanoString Technologies Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 85.5% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are owned by institutional investors while 90.3% of NanoString Technologies Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of NanoString Technologies Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% NanoString Technologies Inc. 2.14% 11.92% 26.53% 51.22% 189.26% 121.58%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while NanoString Technologies Inc. has 121.58% stronger performance.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats on 5 of the 9 factors NanoString Technologies Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

NanoString Technologies, Inc. develops, manufactures, and sells life science tools for translational research and molecular diagnostic products worldwide. The company offers nCounter Analysis System, an automated, multi-application, digital detection, and counting system. It provides nCounter MAX and FLEX systems that include nCounter Prep Station, an automated liquid handling component that processes and prepares samples for data collection; and nCounter Digital Analyzer, which collects data from samples through the images of the immobilized fluorescent reporters in the sample cartridge and processing the data into output files. The company also offers nCounter SPRINT Profiler, an instrument that provides liquid handling steps and the digital analysis through use of a microfluidic cartridge; and nSolver Analysis Software, a data analysis program that enables researchers to check, normalize, and analyze their data. In addition, it provides custom CodeSets; and Pan Cancer pathways gene expression panels, including pathways, immune profiling, and progression panels, as well as nCounter Vantage 3D, other gene expression, miRNA expression, and cancer copy number variation panels. Further, the company offers nCounter Elements reagents that allow users to design customized assays for gene expression, copy number variation, and gene fusions; Master Kits, which include ancillary reagents and plasticware to setup and process samples in the nCounter Prep Station and nCounter Digital Analyzer; and nCounter Dx Analysis System and Prosigna molecular diagnostic test kits. It markets its systems and related consumables to researchers in academic, government, and biopharmaceutical laboratories, as well as to clinical laboratories and medical centers. NanoString Technologies, Inc. has collaboration with Celgene Corporation; Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp.; Medivation, Inc.; and Astellas Pharma, Inc. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.