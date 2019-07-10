Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN)

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.82 N/A -2.79 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The average target price of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is $26, with potential upside of 72.19%.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares and 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares. About 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance while Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has 47.06% stronger performance.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.