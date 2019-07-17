Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT)

We are comparing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 98 11.40 N/A -10.75 0.00

Table 1 highlights Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -615.8% -60.3%

Liquidity

9.1 and 9.1 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. Its rival Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.7 and 3.7 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 1 4 10 2.67

$26 is Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average target price while its potential upside is 89.23%. On the other hand, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s potential upside is 134.58% and its average target price is $161.13. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 73.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares are held by institutional investors while 70.8% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. 8.38% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 22.9% of Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.79% -4.33% -20.02% -18.89% 23.1% -12.43%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc. on 5 of the 9 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat non-viral, progressive liver diseases. Its lead product candidate is obeticholic acid (OCA), a bile acid analog, which has a structure based on a naturally occurring human bile acid that selectively binds to and activates the farnesoid X receptor (FXR). The company is developing OCA to treat various non-viral progressive liver diseases, such as nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, primary sclerosing cholangitis, and biliary atresia. It also provides OCA under the Ocaliva brand name for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in the United States and Europe. In addition, the company is developing INT-767, an orally administered dual FXR and TGR5 agonist for the treatment of liver fibrosis; and INT-777, an orally administered TGR5 agonist for the treatment of type 2 diabetes, associated metabolic disorders, and other gastrointestinal indications. Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in New York, New York.