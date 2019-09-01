Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.
Valuation and Earnings
|Gross Revenue
|Price/Sales Ratio
|Net Income
|Earnings Per Share
|Price/Earnings Ratio
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|15
|0.00
|N/A
|-3.03
|0.00
|Genmab A/S
|19
|0.00
|N/A
|0.00
|0.00
We can see in table 1 the earnings per share, gross revenue and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genmab A/S.
Profitability
Table 2 shows us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.
|Net Margins
|Return on Equity
|Return on Assets
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0.00%
|-49.1%
|-44.4%
|Genmab A/S
|0.00%
|0%
|0%
Analyst Ratings
Recommendations and Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genmab A/S can be find in next table.
|Sell Ratings
|Hold Ratings
|Buy Ratings
|Rating Score
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|0
|0
|2
|3.00
|Genmab A/S
|0
|0
|1
|3.00
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 245.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.5. On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 12.86% and its average target price is $23. The data provided earlier shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Genmab A/S, based on analyst opinion.
Insider & Institutional Ownership
The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.
Performance
In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.
|Performance (W)
|Performance (M)
|Performance (Q)
|Performance (HY)
|Performance (Y)
|Performance (YTD)
|Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
|-9.51%
|-11.61%
|-17.6%
|-35.38%
|-12.2%
|-57.99%
|Genmab A/S
|-0.33%
|-0.06%
|10.58%
|23.33%
|2.29%
|11.02%
For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.
Summary
On 5 of the 7 factors Genmab A/S beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.
Receive News & Ratings Via Email - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings with our FREE daily email newsletter.