Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB)

As Biotechnology businesses, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB), are affected by contrast. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Genmab A/S 19 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genmab A/S’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Genmab A/S 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Genmab A/S 0 0 1 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 245.41% upside potential and a consensus target price of $30.5. On the other hand, Genmab A/S’s potential upside is 12.86% and its average target price is $23. The data provided earlier shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than Genmab A/S, based on analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Genmab A/S are owned by institutional investors at 85.5% and 0% respectively. Insiders held roughly 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Genmab A/S -0.33% -0.06% 10.58% 23.33% 2.29% 11.02%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. had bearish trend while Genmab A/S had bullish trend.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.