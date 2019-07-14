Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN)

Both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and FibroGen Inc. (NASDAQ:FGEN) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the compare of their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 FibroGen Inc. 49 19.19 N/A -1.04 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and FibroGen Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% FibroGen Inc. 0.00% -28.6% -16.3%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor FibroGen Inc. are 7.8 and 7.8 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to FibroGen Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Recommendations and Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and FibroGen Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 FibroGen Inc. 0 1 3 2.75

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential currently stands at 88.82% and an $26 average price target. Competitively the average price target of FibroGen Inc. is $71.25, which is potential 56.25% upside. The results provided earlier shows that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. appears more favorable than FibroGen Inc., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and FibroGen Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 67.1% respectively. Insiders held 8.38% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. shares. Competitively, 3.7% are FibroGen Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% FibroGen Inc. -18.47% -22.4% -34.26% -10.03% -23.86% -18.24%

For the past year FibroGen Inc. has weaker performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

FibroGen Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

FibroGen, Inc., a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes therapeutic agents to treat serious unmet medical needs in the United States. It is developing Roxadustat, an oral small molecule inhibitor of hypoxia inducible factor prolyl hydroxylases (HIF-PHs) that is in Phase III clinical development for the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease; Pamrevlumab, a human-monoclonal antibody that inhibits the activity of connective tissue growth factor, which is in Phase II clinical development for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, pancreatic cancer, liver fibrosis, and Duchenne muscular dystrophy; and FG-5200 for the treatment of corneal blindness resulting from partial thickness corneal damage. It has collaboration agreements with Astellas Pharma Inc. and AstraZeneca AB. The company was incorporated in 1993 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.