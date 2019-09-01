Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Since Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation of both companies.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 73.71 N/A -3.40 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -43.4% -38.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.6 and its Quick Ratio is 9.6. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s upside potential is 245.41% at a $30.5 average price target. Competitively Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a consensus price target of $60, with potential upside of 65.38%. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. as far as analyst belief.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 60.9%. About 0.1% of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share are owned by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.2% of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.87% -7.92% -3.62% -16.13% -34.17% 5.29%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -57.99% weaker performance while Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 5.29% stronger performance.

Summary

On 6 of the 8 factors Deciphera Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. The company develops DCC-2618, a pan-KIT and pan-PDGFRa inhibitor for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors, advanced systemic mastocytosis, gliomas, and other solid tumors. It is also developing immunokinase inhibitors comprising DCC-3014 for treatment of solid tumors and hematologic malignancies; and Rebastinib to treat breast cancer, as well as to investigate in combination with chemotherapy and checkpoint inhibitors. The company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.