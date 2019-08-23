Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

This is therefore a contrasting of the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 10 11.54 N/A -0.80 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and ChemoCentryx Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.00% -111.1% -19.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor ChemoCentryx Inc.’s Current Ratio is 3.4 and its Quick Ratio is 3.4. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The next table highlights the given recommendations and ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 ChemoCentryx Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s consensus price target is $30.5, while its potential upside is 243.86%. On the other hand, ChemoCentryx Inc.’s potential upside is 243.28% and its consensus price target is $23. The information presented earlier suggests that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. looks more robust than ChemoCentryx Inc. as far as analyst view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and ChemoCentryx Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 59.6%. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, insiders own roughly 4.9% of ChemoCentryx Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% ChemoCentryx Inc. 0.25% -10.94% -38.33% -35.49% -28.17% -26.86%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than ChemoCentryx Inc.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

ChemoCentryx, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan (CCX168), an orally-administered small molecule that is a selective inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5Ar), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis (AAV). The company also engages in developing CCX140, an inhibitor of the chemokine receptor known as CCR2 for patients with focal segmental glomerulosclerosis (FSGS), a debilitating kidney disease; Vercirnon for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe CrohnÂ’s diseases; CCX872, a selective inhibitor of the human CCR2 that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pancreatic cancer; CCX507, which has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and Th17 cells for the treatment of psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, asthma, and multiple sclerosis. It has a partnership with Vifor (International) Ltd. for the geographic commercial rights of Avacopan in Europe and other international markets. ChemoCentryx, Inc. was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mountain View, California.