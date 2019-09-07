Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. (NASDAQ:APOP) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 15 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 1 0.00 N/A -0.85 0.00

In table 1 we can see Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

The following table given below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 2 3.00 Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s average price target is $30.5, while its potential upside is 226.55%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 0%. 0.1% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, 54.73% are Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. 17.99% 22.45% -31.82% -73.33% -90.14% -71.43%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was less bearish than Cellect Biotechnology Ltd.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats Cellect Biotechnology Ltd. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Cellect Biotechnology Ltd., a biotechnology company, focuses on developing technologies for the functional selection of stem cells in the field of regenerative medicine and stem cell therapies in Israel. It is developing the Apotainer selection kit, a shelf stem cell selection kit, based on its Powered by Cellect technology platform for allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation procedures for patients suffering from hematological malignancies. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Kfar Saba, Israel.