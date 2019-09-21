Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

As Biotechnology companies, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.10 N/A 2.79 20.85

In table 1 we can see Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. Its competitor BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s Current Ratio is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0 0 0 0.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a 279.61% upside potential and a consensus price target of $35.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 85.5% and 59.8%. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders are 0.1%. Insiders Competitively, owned 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. -9.51% -11.61% -17.6% -35.38% -12.2% -57.99% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. was more bearish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. on 8 of the 9 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.