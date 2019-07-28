Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and BeyondSpring Inc. (NASDAQ:BYSI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 17 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 18 0.00 N/A -2.42 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.00% -387% -245.8%

Liquidity

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 9.1 and 9.1 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor BeyondSpring Inc. are 0.4 and 0.4 respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to BeyondSpring Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The Ratings and Recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 BeyondSpring Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 107.67% for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. with average target price of $26.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and BeyondSpring Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 73.1% and 1.6% respectively. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share held by insiders are 8.38%. Competitively, BeyondSpring Inc. has 77.22% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% BeyondSpring Inc. 0.2% -4.27% -18.84% -17.93% -48.98% -21.65%

For the past year BeyondSpring Inc. has weaker performance than Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Summary

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. beats BeyondSpring Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

BeyondSpring Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cancer therapies. The company is advancing its lead asset, Plinabulin, into a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the reduction of docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the prevention of non-docetaxel chemotherapy-induced severe, grade 4 neutropenia; a Phase 3 clinical trial as an anticancer agent in combination with docetaxel in advanced NSCLC; and Phase 1/2 clinical trials with the immuno-oncology agent nivolumab. BeyondSpring Inc. was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in New York, New York.