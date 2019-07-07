Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (KNSA)’s Financial Results Comparing With Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM)

We are comparing Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. (NASDAQ:KNSA) and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:AXSM) on their dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 18 0.00 N/A -3.03 0.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 14 0.00 N/A -1.15 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.00% -49.1% -44.4% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. are 9.1 and 9.1. Competitively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 5.7 and 5.7 for Current and Quick Ratio. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The following table delivered below contains the ratings and recommendations for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0 0 1 3.00 Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has a consensus target price of $26, and a 73.22% upside potential. Competitively Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has a consensus target price of $25, with potential downside of -7.54%. Based on the data delivered earlier, Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. is looking more favorable than Axsome Therapeutics Inc., analysts view.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. and Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 73.1% and 19.9%. 8.38% are Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.’s share owned by insiders. Comparatively, Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 2.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. 0.87% -11.22% -13.95% -24.22% 0% -46.21% Axsome Therapeutics Inc. 17.11% 60.73% 151.64% 494.32% 557.14% 715.6%

For the past year Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd. has -46.21% weaker performance while Axsome Therapeutics Inc. has 715.6% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Axsome Therapeutics Inc. beats Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals Ltd.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical need worldwide. Its clinical-stage product candidates include Rilonacept, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, a debilitating inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; and KPL-716, a monoclonal antibody, which is in Phase 1a/1b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis and atopic dermatitis. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd. was founded in 2015 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

Axsome Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the management of central nervous system (CNS) disorders. The companyÂ’s product candidates include AXS-05 that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of treatment resistant depression and AlzheimerÂ’s disease agitation; and AXS-02, which is in Phase III trial to treat complex regional pain syndrome, knee osteoarthritis related to bone marrow lesions, and chronic low back pain related to Modic changes. It is also developing AXS-06, a preclinical product candidate for CNS disorders, including chronic pain. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.